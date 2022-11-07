ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello police annual “Give the Cops a Bird” turkey drive underway until Nov. 18

By City of Pocatello news release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mQQLk_0j1x4arg00

POCATELLO — Last year, the Pocatello Police Department raised over $10,000 and, with the help of the community, donated around 120 turkeys.

This is the fourth year the police department has sponsored its “Give the Cops a Bird” program, where officers collect frozen turkeys and/or donations. All proceeds go directly to the Pocatello branch of The Idaho Foodbank to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving.

The Idaho Food Bank will also be accepting frozen meat, ham, roasts, etc. since turkey may be hard to find this time of year.

Frozen turkeys and monetary donations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 18 at the Pocatello Police Department lobby at 911 N. Seventh Ave. Don’t miss your chance to “Give the Cops a Bird” and help the Pocatello Police Department help the community.

The Pocatello Police Department is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us , 208-234-6248, or 5815 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Absentee ballot counting hiccup causes stir in Bannock County amid large turnout

It was a clean sweep for local Republicans in contested county races while both parties had mixed results in Pocatello area legislative contests in Tuesday’s election. What election officials described as a "mistake" at the Bannock County Elections Office with regard to absentee and early ballots resulted in them being counted last as opposed to first. This meant that Bannock County's absentee and early ballots weren’t completely counted until about...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Marshals named for Pocatello Veterans Day Parade

POCATELLO — The Veterans Day Parade is set to take place this Saturday, Nov. 12, after an 80-year absence. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at South First Avenue and East Center Street. It will go by Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer, and it will end in the east parking lot of Reed Gym.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Republicans in Southeast Idaho leading in legislative contests

All Republican legislative candidates in East Idaho held strong leads against their Democratic opponents at press time Tuesday night. Races were too close to call Tuesday night with 51 of 57, or 89.5 percent of precincts reporting, though early votes in Bannock County had not yet been counted at press time. Four East Idaho legislative races were contested Tuesday, including the District 28 Senate race and three races in District...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

NEW DOGS ON THE BLOCK: Next generation of Pocatello police K-9 teams logging training hours

POCATELLO — On a late September morning, Syd Seamons geared up in a bite suit and got a taste of what was to come for the next year when his roughly 60-pound Belgian Malinois launched at his arm with a mouth full of teeth. Seamons and Bruce, his K-9 companion, were practicing canine apprehension at a local park, which teaches both handler and dog how to properly apprehend a criminal suspect. It was the start of 400 hours of training the duo will put in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday The Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth Ave. in Pocatello, will host “Picasso & Pie” from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. George Wise will be displaying his paintings. If you have questions, call the Senior Activity Center at 208-233-1212. Comedian PJ Johnson will perform...
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Stabbed, Woman Charged with Murder II in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 35-year-old Blackfoot woman is behind bars on a second-degree murder charge following the death of a 37-year-old man. According to the Blackfoot Police Department, officers arrested Melissa Perkes and charged her with the stabbing death of Jace Williams. Police responded late in the evening to a disturbance on Broadway Street after the reporting party told them someone might be injured. Officers found Williams with stab wounds and attempted life-saving efforts on him. Williams was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division took over the investigation and determined Perkes to be a suspect. She was later located and charged.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man reportedly broke woman's tooth with deodorant, then kidnapped her

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with multiple felonies after he reportedly broke a woman’s tooth, kidnapped her, and threatened her if he was charged. The probable cause affidavit states Jeffrey Scott Larue, 30, was staying at a hotel with the victim on Sept. 4 and arguing with her when she called him “dangerous.” Larue reportedly responded by throwing a stick of deodorant at her. The victim told police...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman charged for striking hotel employees with lamp, leg from broken furniture

POCATELLO — A 53-year-old local woman was recently arrested after police say she attacked two hotel employees with a lamp and a leg of a broken piece of furniture. Margaret Chantel Hudson, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery following the incident, which began to unfold shortly before midnight on Oct. 30. Pocatello police were dispatched to the Grand Idaho Hotel on Bench Road in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

History presentation on use of name 'Fort Hall' set Tuesday

POCATELLO — Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in the Bannock County Historical Museum's gallery at 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello local historian Justin Smith will be presenting on the confusingly frequent use of the name Fort Hall. The name has been used for at least a dozen locations...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Power restored to 2,900 customers in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are currently trying to restore power to about 2,900 customers after a reported power outage Monday morning near Fred Meyer. Crews are currently at Anderson Street trying to restore power for customers after power went out shortly after 9 a.m. Eric Grossarth,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities investigating after man dies of gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho

On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 27 year of age male had died from a gunshot wound. The victim is a residence of Utah and his information will not be released until all...
BANCROFT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Chubbuck man facing 16 felony charges in connection to month-long vehicle theft spree

The Jeep Cherokee abandoned after a high-speed chase with Pocatello police in September was one of numerous vehicles a local man stole in connection to a month-long crime spree in the Gate City area, according to police and court records. Christian Lee McBee, 25, of Chubbuck, has been charged with 16 felonies and two misdemeanors following a Pocatello police investigation. The charges he faces include five counts of grand theft,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Glean Coffee Roasters in downtown Pocatello serves up ethically sourced drinks for a good cause

POCATELLO — Grabbing your morning cup doesn’t get any fresher than at Glean Coffee Roasters in downtown Pocatello. The warming smells of freshly roasted coffee beans tickle your nostrils as you enter a cozy and contemporary environment with free Wi-Fi that’s perfect for studying or catching up with a friend. Founders Billy and Amanda Chaddock, as well as Emma and Jonathan Theander, are thrilled to provide a pleasant coffee shop that gives back to the community by being thoughtful with their product sourcing as well...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy