Pocatello police annual “Give the Cops a Bird” turkey drive underway until Nov. 18

POCATELLO — Last year, the Pocatello Police Department raised over $10,000 and, with the help of the community, donated around 120 turkeys.

This is the fourth year the police department has sponsored its “Give the Cops a Bird” program, where officers collect frozen turkeys and/or donations. All proceeds go directly to the Pocatello branch of The Idaho Foodbank to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving.

The Idaho Food Bank will also be accepting frozen meat, ham, roasts, etc. since turkey may be hard to find this time of year.

Frozen turkeys and monetary donations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 18 at the Pocatello Police Department lobby at 911 N. Seventh Ave. Don’t miss your chance to “Give the Cops a Bird” and help the Pocatello Police Department help the community.

The Pocatello Police Department is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us , 208-234-6248, or 5815 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello.