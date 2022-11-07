Read full article on original website
Privitar Selected as Phase 1 Winner in the UK-U.S. Privacy Enhancing Technology (PET) Prize Challenge
Privitar to lead “Project STARLIT” with University College London and Cardiff University to advance the use of privacy-enhancing technologies in financial fraud prevention. Privitar, the leader in modern data provisioning, has been selected as a Phase 1 winner in the UK-U.S. PETs Prize Challenge, a transatlantic innovation prize challenge created by the United Kingdom and United States governments to advance the use of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) in tackling some of our most pressing societal challenges, including preventing financial crime and bolstering pandemic response.
Inspiration at the atomic scale | MIT News
To explain why he loves electron microscopy, Associate Professor James LeBeau uses an analogy: He likens the technique, which uses beams of electrons to illuminate materials at a scale thousands of times smaller than conventional microscopes, to the inverse of astronomy. “It’s discovering things that no human has ever seen...
Engineers develop a low-cost terahertz camera
Terahertz radiation, whose wavelengths lie between those of microwaves and visible light, can penetrate many nonmetallic materials and detect signatures of certain molecules. These handy qualities could lend themselves to a wide array of applications, including airport security scanning, industrial quality control, astrophysical observations, nondestructive characterization of materials, and wireless communications with higher bandwidth than current cellphone bands.
3 Questions: Supporting student veterans at MIT | MIT News
Last spring, Liam Gale joined the MIT Office of the Vice Chancellor’s staff in a newly created role to provide services geared for student veterans and their families. As the program administrator for the Student Veteran Success (SVS) office, he helps them navigate the MIT and United States Veterans Affairs landscapes and develops programming to create community among this cohort. Gale knows the student veteran experience firsthand; he served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years before attending the University of Massachusetts at Lowell as an undergraduate. He also holds a master’s degree in social work from Simmons University.
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
Quantum Computation in the Brain: A New Study's Surprising Findings
Have you ever heard of quantum computation? It's a method of computing that relies on the principles of quantum mechanics. Until recently, it was thought that quantum computation could only be achieved through the use of advanced technology. But a new study has suggested that our brains might be using quantum computation to process information.
Status of Quantum Computing
There has been many billions of dollars invested into quantum computing. The picture above is partial view of the companies and institutions working toward quantum computing. William Oliver of MIT gave an overview of the status of Quantum Computing as of late 2021. There had been experimental indications that the...
Low-code platform Genesis Global hires Tej Sidhu as CTO
Low-code application development platform Genesis Global has appointed Tej Sidhu as chief technology officer (CTO). Sidhu brings “deep experience” developing tech strategies and development teams across fintech firms, Genesis says. Genesis Global CEO and co-founder Stephen Murphy says: “Tej will propel our platform strategy and lead our global...
DARPA’s robotic servicing of GEO sats demo mission aims for a 2024 launch + Naval Research Lab + SpaceLogistics project involvement
All component-level tests are complete on DARPA’s Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites (RSGS) program and the on-orbit demonstration mission is on schedule for launch in 2024 — the RSGS goal is to enable inspection and servicing of satellites in GEO, where hundreds of satellites provide communications, meteorological, national security, and other vital functions. Currently, no options exist for visual diagnosis, upgrades or repairs of a malfunctioning satellite’s components.
3D Printing News Briefs, November 9, 2022: Deep-Learning, X-Ray CT Inspection & More
Kicking off our 3D Printing News Briefs today is the awarding of a Horizon Europe grant to Titomic Europe, and then on to news from ORNL, which developed a deep-learning framework to speed up the inspection of 3D printed metal parts using X-ray CT scanning. Aectual introduced a configurator system for its custom 3D printed room dividers, and a machine that recycles resin features several 3D printed parts. Finally, a 3D printed clay humidifier doesn’t use any electricity.
IonQ Quantum Computers Versus Skeptics
IonQ has received over $400 million in funding from Venture capitalists and an IPO. They presented their work at the 2021 QBWare conference. I, Brian Wang, will go going to the 2022 QBWare conference. IonQ indicates that their near term quantum computing systems can reach qubit fidelity of 99.98%. This...
Advancing the energy transition amidst global crises | MIT News
“The past six years have been the warmest on the planet, and our track record on climate change mitigation is drastically short of what it needs to be,” said Robert C. Armstrong, MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) director and the Chevron Professor of Chemical Engineering, introducing MITEI’s 15th Annual Research Conference.
At ELECTRONICA, ITEN Present an Autonomous Asset Monitoring Solution Based on a 100µA.h Micro-Battery!
LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ITEN, the deep tech company, which just closed a financing round of 80M€ to become a key player in the manufacture of solid-state lithium-ion micro-batteries, shall take the opportunity of next ELECTRONICA exhibition to present a breakthrough in the way of powering autonomous embedded systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005719/en/ Ecofriendly and powerful soli-state micro-battery able to recharge in a few minutes. (Photo: ITEN)
Quantum engineers improved the silicon chip performance by 100 times setting a new standard
Researchers from the University of New South Wales have broken new ground in quantum computing by demonstrating that 'spin qubits'- qubits where the information is stored in the spin momentum of an electron- can store data for up to two milliseconds, 100 times longer than previous benchmarks in the same quantum processor.
U.S. Chip Giant Intel Might Expand to Veneto, Italy
The American microcontroller industry giant frequently launches substantial investment campaigns to increase its chip production across the globe. This is also the case for Veneto, the Italian region chosen for an unprecedented massive project. It is the settlement of Intel in Italy, for a very delicate and important commercial deal, which aims to counter the shortage of microprocessors on the world market. Unfortunately, commercial conditions dictate the highest level of information confidentiality, and the news remains secret and confidential, available only to the parties involved. Although the agreements’ details are yet unknown, it appears that the project may potentially move forward.
Microsoft AI Proposes ‘FocalNets’ Where Self-Attention is Completely Replaced by a Focal Modulation Module, Enabling To Build New Computer Vision Systems For high-Resolution Visual Inputs More Efficiently
Human eyes allow us to see finely and coarsely objects by quickly adjusting their focal points to allow us to observe our surroundings from all angles. In the area of computer vision, simulating this behavior using a neural network is still a work in progress because it is challenging to create a model that can effectively concentrate on varied granularities of visual inputs for various tasks.
Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs
A Solana ecosystem gathering titled Breakpoint is currently underway and close to its completion in Lisbon, Portugal. A plethora of developments around the Solana blockchain have been announced at this four-day event that commenced on November 3 and will be wrapping up on Monday, November 7. Among other announcements, the onboarding of Mike ‘Beeple’ Winkelmann on the Solana ecosystem. The famed NFT artist has vouched to bring unique 3D NFTs on the Solana blockchain as part of him joining the blockchain family.
Cloud, services to fuel 3.7% jump in EMEA IT spending in 2023: Gartner
New research from Gartner shows that IT spending in EMEA is set to see a 3.7%, year- over-year increase in 2023, rising to $1.3 trillion. While companies are often hesitant to sign new contracts or commit to long-term spending initiatives during turbulent times, enterprise IT budgets are not central to this hesitancy, and as a result, businesses in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) are set to increase their IT budgets in 2023, said Gartner analyst and vice president John Lovelock.
New James Webb Space Telescope image shows a secluded galaxy in stellar detail
A portion of the dwarf galaxy Wolf–Lundmark–Melotte (WLM) captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope’s Infrared Array Camera (left) and the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (right). SCIENCE: NASA, ESA, CSA, IPAC, Kristen McQuinn (RU) IMAGE PROCESSING: Zolt G. Levay (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI)The lonely dwarf galaxy could teach scientists about the early eras of our own Milky Way.
Market Dynamics, Technologies Drive Automotive Design
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Likening the modern automobile to a server on wheels is starting to sound cliché, but we’re just hitting the tip of iceberg when it comes to the number of electronic components that are finding their way into modern automotive design, as well as the supporting infrastructure for autonomous driving in large urban centers.
