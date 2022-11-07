ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. sanctions South African Islamic State-affiliated firms

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZ4Wm_0j1x3o2n00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. on Monday imposed its second round of sanctions in less than a week on people and firms in Africa who it says have provided financial or material support to the Islamic State group.

The latest financial penalties target South African entities, including one cell leader, Farhad Hoomer, accused of expressing "the will and intent to attack the interests of the United States," the Treasury Department said in a statement. Last week, the U.S. sanctioned what it said was a Somali Islamic State weapons trafficking cell.

Government reports outline how the Islamic State group is expanding its presence in Africa, after the group faced defeats in Iraq and Syria. The State Department has designated nine groups worldwide as IS affiliates and foreign terrorist organizations.

In the latest action, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated four people and eight companies controlled by individuals that it said were in the South African Islamic State cell — including Nufael Akbar, Yunus Mohamad Akbar, Mohamad Akbar, and Umar Akbar. Their gold trading, construction and other firms are targeted for sanctions.

The move freezes and blocks any potential transactions with U.S. entities and prevents Americans from doing business with them.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that “as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the United States will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and transfer funds in support of ISIS terrorist activities.”

The Islamic State group sometimes is known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

The Treasury Department last week issued financial and diplomatic sanctions against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings.

Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said the sanctions target “key individuals in ISIS’s network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government's deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will...
WSOC Charlotte

McCarthy's command of GOP weakened by election failures

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans on Wednesday faced the stark reality that any return to power would mean presiding over a narrowly split Congress, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was weakened by the party's dismal performance as he reaches for the speaker's gavel.
FLORIDA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Tens of thousands in Warsaw marched peacefully Friday in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups that included some anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union slogans. The march is controversial because it’s led by far-right groups and has included violence and white...
WSOC Charlotte

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials announced Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The aid comes as the vote counting from Tuesday's election...
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

What US election results mean for the future of Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — If Republicans win the House, where does that leave Ukraine?. It's a question that is top of mind in Washington as the GOP draws closer to winning the majority in the U.S. House. Some fear the end of Democratic control in Congress — and the empowerment of "America First" conservatives — could ultimately result in the curtailment of American assistance as Ukraine battles Russia's invasion.
IOWA STATE
Reuters

Democrat Mark Kelly holds seat in Arizona's U.S. Senate race

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Control of the U.S. Senate still had not been determined as of Friday evening, three days after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Heading into the election, Republicans needed to pick up only one seat to take the majority in the 100-seat chamber, which would allow them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

12 killed in Nigeria gasoline tanker explosion, police say

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — A gasoline tanker crashed and then exploded in north-central Nigeria, killing at least 12 people, police said Friday. The tanker had brake failure along a major road in the Ofu council area in Kogi state on Thursday night when it collided with a vehicle obstructing the highway, causing a fireball, a police spokesman told The Associated Press.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray

GENEVA — (AP) — A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual meeting in Ethiopia, whose government has cut off internet access in its northern Tigray region during a two-year war there. Critics say Ethiopia stands out...
The Independent

UK claims Kherson exit brings ‘significant reputational damage’ to Russia

Russia’s withdrawal from a regional capital in the south of Ukraine brings “significant reputational damage”, defence experts have said.British intelligence analysts believe Moscow’s exit from Kherson, a strategically key city, likely began as early as October 22 when Russian-installed figures urged civilians to leave.It is anticipated that Ukraine has now retaken large areas of the Kherson region on the western bank of the Dnipro River, with its forces largely in control of city itself.Russia said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank at 5am local time on November 11, paving the way for Ukrainians to cautiously move towards reclaiming...
WSOC Charlotte

UN reports progress on Russia's grain and fertilizer exports

GENEVA — (AP) — Top U.N. officials updated a high-level Russian delegation Friday on progress to facilitate Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer to global markets which have faced obstacles under an expiring wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to ship over 10 million metric tons of grain from three Black Sea ports.
WSOC Charlotte

China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

BEIJING — (AP) — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home Saturday to undergo virus testing and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. Nationwide, a total...
WSOC Charlotte

OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance

MIAMI — (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization's code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday's unanimous vote, the OAS will...
WSOC Charlotte

China's Xi, out of COVID bubble, faces changed world at G-20

BEIJING — (AP) — After a lengthy absence from major international gatherings, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is leaving his country's COVID-19 bubble and venturing abroad next week into a dramatically changed world marked by rising confrontation. Xi will attend the G-20 meeting of industrial and emerging market nations...
AFP

Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march

Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event.  The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles. 
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy