After the entire NBA took Tuesday off for Election Day, games resume Wednesday and 26 teams are in action. There’s two cross-city rivalries going on this evening as the Nets host the Knicks and the Clippers and Lakers battle in their shared arena later in the night. There’s a somewhat surprising marquee matchup between two of the better teams so far this season: Jazz-Hawks. Utah is tied with the Bucks for the most wins in basketball and Atlanta is the only team that’s beaten Milwaukee.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO