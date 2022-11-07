Read full article on original website
Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister
A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
Pakistan’s foreign minister summons US ambassador over Biden’s ‘irresponsible and unsafe’ comment
Pakistan’s foreign minister summoned the US ambassador on Saturday to give him a demarche after US president Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan might be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” because it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.“We are fully capable of safeguarding our nuclear weapons and they meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] as far as security and safety is concerned,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, according to Geo News.“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity and safety. Security questions, if any, should be raised...
Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad, to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and demand early elections.Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded...
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Shot
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot during a protest demonstration.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion
Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
The Jewish Press
US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus
Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
Imran Khan, former Pakistan leader and cricket star, shot in "clear assassination attempt"
Pakistan's cricket star-turned prime minister Imran Khan was shot on Thursday as an assailant opened fire on his vehicle in an apparent assassination attempt. Representatives for the ex-premier told CBS News he was hit in the foot and or the lower leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital in Lahore for treatment.
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
In Pakistan’s Sindh province, Hindu culture fights the odds
SUKKUR, Pakistan (AP) — On the sandy banks of the Indus River, which flows top to toe through Pakistan and into its southern Sindh province, Hindus waited for brightly colored boats to ferry them to a peaceful island that has housed a temple for almost 200 years. Cheers rang...
Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
Albany Herald
Hong Kong jails woman for insulting China's national anthem during Olympic celebration
A woman who waved a British colonial-era flag to celebrate Hong Kong claiming Olympic gold has become the first person in the city to be jailed on a charge of insulting the Chinese national anthem. Paula Leung, a 42-year-old online journalist, admitted the charge and was given a three-month jail...
Albany Herald
South Korean court approves extradition of woman accused of New Zealand 'suitcase murders'
A court in South Korea has approved the extradition of a woman facing murder charges in New Zealand in connection with a case in which the remains of two dead children were found in abandoned suitcases. The Seoul High Court told CNN Friday it had ruled that the woman could...
Albany Herald
India's top court orders release of six people convicted of killing former PM Rajiv Gandhi
India's top court on Friday ordered the release of six people convicted of killing the country's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, 31 years after their imprisonment. The Supreme Court released Nalini Sriharan, the only woman convicted in the case, and five men, according to Anand Landge, the lawyer for the petitioners.
BBC
Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from Kabul parks
The Taliban have banned women from visiting all parks in Kabul, excluding them still further from public life in Afghanistan. A spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry told the BBC those managing parks in the capital had been told not to allow women in. The group claims Islamic laws...
Countries Hit Hardest By Terrorists
The U.S. regularly announces sanctions against people and businesses that it believes are providing material support to terrorists operating worldwide. Since October, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has announced a string of such sanctions, targeting support to terrorist groups operating in East Africa and Yemen. The move targets companies believed to be […]
Mumbai Terror Attacks Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts to learn about the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, which took place November 26-29.
France 24
Suicide bomber attacks Somalia military training camp
A suicide bomber struck a military training camp in Somalia on Saturday, causing casualties, a military official said, in an attack claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group one week after twin blasts left 116 dead. The attack on the camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu came as the government ratchets up...
Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of...
