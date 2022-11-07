ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
The Independent

Pakistan’s foreign minister summons US ambassador over Biden’s ‘irresponsible and unsafe’ comment

Pakistan’s foreign minister summoned the US ambassador on Saturday to give him a demarche after US president Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan might be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” because it has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.“We are fully capable of safeguarding our nuclear weapons and they meet each and every international standard in accordance with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] as far as security and safety is concerned,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, according to Geo News.“Pakistan is adamant about ensuring its integrity and safety. Security questions, if any, should be raised...
The Independent

Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad, to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and demand early elections.Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded...
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Daily Mail

Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion

Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
The Jewish Press

US Base in Syria Attacked by Drones following Israeli Attack on Damascus

Following an IAF attack on military sites around the Syrian capital of Damascus Friday night (Israel Allegedly Strikes Iranian Positions Near Damascus), the Hezbollah-affiliate Al Mayadeen satellite television channel reported that an unidentified drone targeted with a barrage of missiles the US base in the Al-Omar Field in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur region.
The Associated Press

Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
Albany Herald

India's top court orders release of six people convicted of killing former PM Rajiv Gandhi

India's top court on Friday ordered the release of six people convicted of killing the country's former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, 31 years after their imprisonment. The Supreme Court released Nalini Sriharan, the only woman convicted in the case, and five men, according to Anand Landge, the lawyer for the petitioners.
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from Kabul parks

The Taliban have banned women from visiting all parks in Kabul, excluding them still further from public life in Afghanistan. A spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry told the BBC those managing parks in the capital had been told not to allow women in. The group claims Islamic laws...
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Hit Hardest By Terrorists

The U.S. regularly announces sanctions against people and businesses that it believes are providing material support to terrorists operating worldwide. Since October, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has announced a string of such sanctions, targeting support to terrorist groups operating in East Africa and Yemen. The move targets companies believed to be […]
France 24

Suicide bomber attacks Somalia military training camp

A suicide bomber struck a military training camp in Somalia on Saturday, causing casualties, a military official said, in an attack claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group one week after twin blasts left 116 dead. The attack on the camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu came as the government ratchets up...

