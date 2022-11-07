Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain CoverColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
Related
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
thecatalystnews.com
A Taste of Fine Dining in Colorado Springs
November 11, 2022 | CULTURE | By Lorelei Smillie | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. Located in downtown Colorado Springs, the restaurant Ephemera is one of the area’s newest culinary gems. It began in 2018 as a series of pop-up dinners hosted in apartments and on small farms. Now, the chefs cook for a small dining room inside COATI, an event space housing several other delicious food stands and a brewery.
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has left its mark on downtown Colorado Springs. On the southwest corner of E. Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street, across from the new playground at Acacia Park, there is a storm drain with the zoo's logo.
Want to race your car on Colorado's most iconic peak? Here's your chance
Do you feel the need for speed? Here's your chance to race your vehicle to the top of an iconic 14,115-foot Colorado mountain. The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has officially opened the application process for its 101st running of the iconic race up Pikes Peak Highway, set to take place on June 25, 2023. Reaching an elevation of 14,115-feet over more than 12 miles and 156 turns, the so-called 'Race to the Clouds' attracts some of the most talented drivers from around the world.
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
VOTE NOW: Mountainside Colorado zoo up for 'best zoo lights' award
Come the winter holiday season, it's common for zoos around the United States to install light displays and one Colorado destination might have the best light display around. The mountainside Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, in Colorado Springs, is in the running for USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice 2022 awards in the category of 'favorite zoo lights display'. At time of publishing, the zoo's 'Electric Safari' ranks 2nd place on a list of 20 spots, behind only the Cincinnati Zoo. ...
Comfort Food Alert: Colorado’s Getting Another Great Mac & Cheese Joint
Mac & cheese is great comfort food anytime of the year, but it's when the weather start getting "wintery" that Coloradans taste buds light up tot the idea, more. The state's getting another great place to go to get some. Maybe it's that the idea of having some mac &...
Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country. Food and Beverage Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s […]
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
KRDO
Drive across the Royal Gorge during the Bridge of Lights event
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is preparing to welcome guests to the Royal Gorge Bridge of Lights event. The unique holiday event will give guests the opportunity to drive across the Royal Gorge Bridge, 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River, amidst thousands of twinkling lights.
KKTV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana fails in Colorado Springs
Firefighters and hikers contained a small fire near the Manitou Incline. AMBER Alert 11/9/22. Call 911 if seen.
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for answers
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue dogs are canines on call. 11 News had a chance to get up-close and personal with the pups of El Paso County Search and Rescue. Updated: 12 hours ago. Authorities in Pueblo County believe they have the man responsible for the...
Did You Know the Infamous Brown M&Ms Story Happened in Colorado?
Rock and roll and debauchery often go hand in hand. Over the years, countless tales have been passed around such as the infamous Led Zeppelin mud shark incident, Keith Richards snorting his father's ashes, and Alice Cooper sacrificing a chicken on stage, just to name a few. While these stories...
KKTV
Firefighters respond to house fire near Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning. The house fire occurred on Pinyon Jay Drive, near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24, and firefighters said it appeared to have started in the home’s garage. Firefighters said both cars...
KKTV
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
KKTV
RV fire spreads to power pole in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters were called to an RV fire Wednesday night that spread to a power pole. At about 6:50 p.m. a post on the department’s Twitter page stated the fire was happening in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Street, just to the north of E. Platte Avenue and one block west of Chelton Road. Last time this article was updated, most of the fire was out.
1037theriver.com
Strange Abandoned Colorado Home Covered in Graffiti Art
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building sits in Colorado's wilderness abandoned and full of graffiti art. Strange Architecture. Beginning with the obvious, based on the style of the building its original...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 2