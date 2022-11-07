ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences

Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
A Taste of Fine Dining in Colorado Springs

November 11, 2022 | CULTURE | By Lorelei Smillie | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. Located in downtown Colorado Springs, the restaurant Ephemera is one of the area’s newest culinary gems. It began in 2018 as a series of pop-up dinners hosted in apartments and on small farms. Now, the chefs cook for a small dining room inside COATI, an event space housing several other delicious food stands and a brewery.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Want to race your car on Colorado's most iconic peak? Here's your chance

Do you feel the need for speed? Here's your chance to race your vehicle to the top of an iconic 14,115-foot Colorado mountain. The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has officially opened the application process for its 101st running of the iconic race up Pikes Peak Highway, set to take place on June 25, 2023. Reaching an elevation of 14,115-feet over more than 12 miles and 156 turns, the so-called 'Race to the Clouds' attracts some of the most talented drivers from around the world.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
VOTE NOW: Mountainside Colorado zoo up for 'best zoo lights' award

Come the winter holiday season, it's common for zoos around the United States to install light displays and one Colorado destination might have the best light display around. The mountainside Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, in Colorado Springs, is in the running for USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice 2022 awards in the category of 'favorite zoo lights display'. At time of publishing, the zoo's 'Electric Safari' ranks 2nd place on a list of 20 spots, behind only the Cincinnati Zoo. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Where to find Veterans Day deals in Southern Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veterans day is Friday, Nov. 11, and businesses around Southern Colorado are offering discounts and freebies as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served or are serving our country. Food and Beverage Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering military veterans one free pulled pork sandwich for in-store carryout, through the Dickey’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Drive across the Royal Gorge during the Bridge of Lights event

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is preparing to welcome guests to the Royal Gorge Bridge of Lights event. The unique holiday event will give guests the opportunity to drive across the Royal Gorge Bridge, 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River, amidst thousands of twinkling lights.
CANON CITY, CO
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Firefighters respond to house fire near Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning. The house fire occurred on Pinyon Jay Drive, near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24, and firefighters said it appeared to have started in the home’s garage. Firefighters said both cars...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RV fire spreads to power pole in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters were called to an RV fire Wednesday night that spread to a power pole. At about 6:50 p.m. a post on the department’s Twitter page stated the fire was happening in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Street, just to the north of E. Platte Avenue and one block west of Chelton Road. Last time this article was updated, most of the fire was out.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Strange Abandoned Colorado Home Covered in Graffiti Art

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building sits in Colorado's wilderness abandoned and full of graffiti art. Strange Architecture. Beginning with the obvious, based on the style of the building its original...
COLORADO STATE
