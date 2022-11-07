Do you feel the need for speed? Here's your chance to race your vehicle to the top of an iconic 14,115-foot Colorado mountain. The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has officially opened the application process for its 101st running of the iconic race up Pikes Peak Highway, set to take place on June 25, 2023. Reaching an elevation of 14,115-feet over more than 12 miles and 156 turns, the so-called 'Race to the Clouds' attracts some of the most talented drivers from around the world.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO