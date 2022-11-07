ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program

Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
The Spun

Nick Saban Responds To Concern From Former Alabama Quarterback

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after suffering their second loss of the season this past weekend. In response to this development, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy raised some concerns about the powerhouse program:. “This is the first time that I have ever...
ClutchPoints

‘I call it GOAT fuel’: Lane Kiffin’s stern warning to critics singing end of Nick Saban, Alabama dynasty

Following Saturday’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s college football playoff hopes are slim. Sitting with a record of 7-2, the team would have to win out in 2022 and hope teams ahead of them in the rankings choke, though the chances of that occurring are unlikely. The failures of Alabama this season have prompted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum to believe that the dynasty head coach Nick Saban has built may be starting to crumble. However, according to beat reporter Mike Rodak, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a different view of the situation.
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin urges Paul Finebaum to stop giving Nick Saban ‘GOAT Fuel’ for an Alabama bounce back

Alabama is officially at its low point in the 2022 season but that doesn’t mean its future opponents are taking it any less seriously. The Crimson Tide are due to travel to Ole Miss this weekend following its devastating loss to LSU and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is trying to shut down all of the rat poison he can before taking on his former boss.
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide’s Past paves road for the Future

Revisionist history is a funny thing, and the history of Alabama Football is no different. As we move further into the future, winning coaches become the stuff of legend. We perceive them as heroes who were always successful and never did anything wrong. Likewise, losing coaches become synonymous with ineptitude and failure with no regard to any positive impact they may have had on the program. Ultimately, a legacy of a coach is determined by how much they win and how long they can sustain it. Often, as Harvey Dent eloquently put it in Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight, “you either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are once again approaching one of those crossroads in a legacy,
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
