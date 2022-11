KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, is headed back to the Michigan House of Representatives, where he will serve his third term. Hall, who held a commanding lead late Tuesday night in the District 42 race, went on to defeat Democratic challenger Justin Mendoza by an unofficial tally of 24,092 votes (53.9%) to 19,719 votes (44.1%), with 93 write-in votes being cast in Kalamazoo and Allegan counties after all the votes were counted Wednesday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO