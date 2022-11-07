ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Downtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Downtown Atlanta Friday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police Department crash investigators said it happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and John Portman Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 10-year-old DeKalb County boy missing after getting off bus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday. Officials say 10-year-old Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County. According to investigators, Elijah got off his bus but never went home. The missing boy...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer

The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Police investigate Duluth homicide

Update, Nov. 10, 12:47 a.m.: Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim shot to death in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. Donoven Jones, 18, of Powder Springs was shot after an alleged altercation with Kobe Williams, 21, of Buford. Officers were provided a description of Williams by witnesses. He was found nearby with a gun in his possession according to a press release.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times at Ponce de Leon Avenue gas station

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets overnight. Officials say a man was shot multiple times shortly before midnight at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. The gas station is close to SCAD's Ivy Hall and the popular restaurant Mary Mac's Tea Room.
ATLANTA, GA

