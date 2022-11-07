Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
17-year-old girl dead, man critical after DeKalb doorbell camera captures dozens of gunshots
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot late Thursday night, DeKalb police said. Police say they arrived at a Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on a person shot call after 11 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
11-year-old boy injured in drive-by shooting in DeKalb neighborhood
An 11-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital Wednesday after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Redan area of DeKalb County.
Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex
A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Downtown Atlanta Friday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police Department crash investigators said it happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and John Portman Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 10-year-old DeKalb County boy missing after getting off bus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are asking for your help finding a 10-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday. Officials say 10-year-old Elijah was last seen Wednesday near Arbor Hill Road in DeKalb County. According to investigators, Elijah got off his bus but never went home. The missing boy...
32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
She was inside her bedroom when she heard gunshots....
‘He was a good officer:’ Georgia detention officer dies in accidental shooting
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County community is coming together to mourn the loss of one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Daniel Salazar, who was a detention officer at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, died Tuesday. Earlier this week,...
Cops: Teen shoots self while breaking into car near Georgia State campus in Atlanta
A 16-year-old boy shot himself Tuesday evening in downtown Atlanta near the Georgia State University campus while breaking into a vehicle, police said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Covington woman missing months after she was viciously attacked, family suspicious of her boyfriend
A detective said her boyfriend was arrested in April for domestic violence against Ashby. Police called the attack “vicious.”
The Citizen Online
Suspect snatches gold neck chain, gets tased by arresting officer
The victim in a Fayetteville sudden-snatch robbery recently found what can happen when wearing jewelry while shopping. The man who snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck was soon arrested, but had to be tasered by officers. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Mike Francis said a man exiting the...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police investigate Duluth homicide
Update, Nov. 10, 12:47 a.m.: Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim shot to death in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. Donoven Jones, 18, of Powder Springs was shot after an alleged altercation with Kobe Williams, 21, of Buford. Officers were provided a description of Williams by witnesses. He was found nearby with a gun in his possession according to a press release.
fox5atlanta.com
Jonesboro residents interrupting car break-in met with gunfire
JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are investigating a car break-in that led to a shooting inside a Jonesboro neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Residents on Winding Way Lane were awakened by the sound of gunfire when homeowners confronted two people trying to break into their car and the suspects opened fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot multiple times at Ponce de Leon Avenue gas station
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on one of Atlanta's busiest streets overnight. Officials say a man was shot multiple times shortly before midnight at the Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue. The gas station is close to SCAD's Ivy Hall and the popular restaurant Mary Mac's Tea Room.
Woman indicted on murder charges in fatal Midtown shootings
A woman accused of killing two men and injuring another in Midtown Atlanta in August was indicted Friday by a Fulton Cou...
2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested
A second arrest has been made in a deadly April shooting at a downtown MARTA station following a weekend domestic dispute.
1 arrested after shooting leaves man dead in Clayton County road
A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man dead Sunday morning in the middle of a busy Clayton County road, according to police.
WTVM
LaGrange officers investigate aggravated assault after shots fired in home
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers are investigating an aggravated assault after shots were fired into a home. On November 5, at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Glenn Robertson Street in reference to shots fired into a home in the area. According to officials, the...
2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
Another person was injured in a shooting at a Midtown Atlanta gas station in just over 24 hours, according to police.
Comments / 0