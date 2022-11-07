Read full article on original website
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC SubwayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be AbusedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of America
"Our good friends at National Mill Dog Rescue got a call from the FDA saying the commercial breeding facility was being shut down because of health reasons. When they arrived at the facility, the animals were in deplorable conditions. Our team went to meet them in Missouri, and we were able to bring 57 animals back to North Shore Animal League America that will all have a second chance at life," Ted Moriartes, a rescue team leader for NSALA, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) is looking after a pack of over 50 purebred pooches. The animal welfare organization, based in Port Washington, New York, and National Mill Dog Rescue worked together to save dozens of dogs and puppies from a Missouri puppy mill. On Nov. 11, 57 canines...
Just tragic – Elderly dog abandoned on Paterson, NJ, street
Animal Control officers in Paterson are trying to figure out who abandoned an elderly dog who was found on the street and on the brink of starvation. The puggle/boxer mix named "Wilma" was taken to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and then transferred to Country Willow Veterinary Hospital, where she is still being evaluated.
57 dogs, puppies brought to Long Island after rescue from Missouri puppy mill
Fifty-seven puppies and dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri will soon be up for adoption at the North Shore Animal League of America.
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Paint job on the exterior of this house for sale has Zillow Gone Wild talking. ‘Why?’
A house for sale in Staten Island, New York, has impeccable timing when it comes to the paint job on the face of the residence. The home, which is listed for $579,900, has an American flag painted on the front — and had hit the market a month prior to the midterm elections that have dominated the news cycle. While the outside sports red, white and blue, the 2,400-square-foot inside is as basic as they come, according to the photos on Zillow.com.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
NBC New York
Missing Husband Found on NY Park Cliff After Screams End Overnight Nightmare
A hiker who apparently slipped off a trail and tumbled down a cliff in a Rockland County state park got stuck there overnight, but is expected to make a full recovery after his harrowing rescue Wednesday, authorities say. More than two dozen first responders, including high-angle volunteer rescuers, swarmed Nyack...
Tiny dog goes viral after no one wanted him — here's what happened next
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
hobokengirl.com
Holiday Pop-Up Markets + Events in North Jersey | 2022
The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means so is North Jersey holiday shopping. Finding the perfect gifts for family and friends in the Hudson County area is likely high on the to-do list over the course of the next few weeks. Holiday markets offer unique finds alongside festive activities all season long. To get into the holiday spirit, we’ve rounded up holiday pop-up markets throughout North Jersey for all your winter shopping needs — from Hoboken + Jersey City to Montclair, Maplewood, Hackettstown, and beyond. Read on to find out more about these pop-up markets, the small businesses featured, as well as where to eat, drink, and be merry this year.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Viral Bergen County TikToker Drops Cookbook
A Bergen County TikToker with more than 1.3 million followers has announced the release of her cookbook. Tara Ippolito-Lafontant, who you may know as Al Dente Diva, has long created simple yet delicious recipes — which helped land her a spot on Netflix's new cooking competition "Easy Bake Battle." You can watch her on Episode 3.
hobokengirl.com
A Visit to Jane DO — All About This Local Workout Studio
Seven years ago, two former Radio City Rockettes put everything they had into founding a women-centered fitness studio called Jane DO. Since founders Jacey Lambros and Danielle DeAngelo opened their very first Jersey City studio (located at 160 Newark Avenue), the Jane DO family has grown immensely — both in terms of physical locations and the community the team serves. Jacey and Danielle expanded to Hoboken (720 Monroe Street) in 2017, opened a location in South Carolina, and also previously had locations in Edgewater and New York (though they’re now closed). The studio offers HIIT, Sculpt, Dance, Trampoline, and Step classes — each designed for mixed fitness levels and all kinds of body types. Local fitness-enthusiast and Hoboken Girl friend Anthony Crouchelli recently visited the Hoboken Jane DO Hoboken location to take the Tramp Stamp classes and get the full Jane DO experience — and it did not disappoint. Read on to learn more about Jane DO and hear all about Anthony’s recent visit — and spoiler alert, he left thoroughly exhausted.
Thrillist
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
hobokengirl.com
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 10-13
We’re all been enjoying the warmer weather in Hudson County — and as November settles in, everyone is starting to make holiday plans. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like Art Fair 14C at Jersey City Armory, The Lola Hoboken’s grand opening event with Melissa Gorga from RHONJ, a Fund for a Better Waterfront Fundraiser at Antique Loft, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 10th – November 13th, 2022.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
Italian Family Living American Dream Gets Visit From Portnoy At North Jersey Pizzeria
Four generations with 60 years of pizza knowledge shared a slice of their story of the American Dream with pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy. The Curcio's apparently run a pizza destiny with cheese of gold, based on how popular their parlor Sun-Ray Pizza was with passers-by as they advised Barstoo…
