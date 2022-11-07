Seven years ago, two former Radio City Rockettes put everything they had into founding a women-centered fitness studio called Jane DO. Since founders Jacey Lambros and Danielle DeAngelo opened their very first Jersey City studio (located at 160 Newark Avenue), the Jane DO family has grown immensely — both in terms of physical locations and the community the team serves. Jacey and Danielle expanded to Hoboken (720 Monroe Street) in 2017, opened a location in South Carolina, and also previously had locations in Edgewater and New York (though they’re now closed). The studio offers HIIT, Sculpt, Dance, Trampoline, and Step classes — each designed for mixed fitness levels and all kinds of body types. Local fitness-enthusiast and Hoboken Girl friend Anthony Crouchelli recently visited the Hoboken Jane DO Hoboken location to take the Tramp Stamp classes and get the full Jane DO experience — and it did not disappoint. Read on to learn more about Jane DO and hear all about Anthony’s recent visit — and spoiler alert, he left thoroughly exhausted.

