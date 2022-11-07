ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

Spartans win in season finale over Lincoln County

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
HAMLIN (WVDN) – It was not the year they hoped for, but the Greenbrier East Spartans finished the season on a high note after a 39-0 shutout victory over the Lincoln County Panthers on Friday, Nov. 4, in Hamlin.

Ten Spartan seniors played their final game including Monquelle Davis who did not play, sitting out due to injury.

On the Spartans’ second possession of the game, Ian Cline broke loose on a 64-yard touchdown run to cap the 2-play drive. After that score, the Spartans led 6-0 with 6:52 remaining in the first quarter.

The East defense shut down the Panthers (1-9) on the subsequent possession and got the ball back to their offense, which turned out to be a good thing.

On the third play Cline scampered for a 30-yard run and two plays later, Lucas McCallister caught a 10-yard pass from Gavin Bennett. The 7-play drive concluded when Cline found the end zone from 29 yards out giving East a 13-0 lead with just 1:08 left in the opening quarter.

And the Spartans still were not done.

Bennett found McCallister for a 36-yard touchdown over the middle for a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Abram Wickline got a big sack of quarterback Blake Adkins that turned the Panthers over on downs, and Jake Pate complemented it with a 46-yard TD run and a 26-0 lead for East.

That score remained at the break.

In the second half, East played a lot of young faces. Freshman Brody Hamric came in at quarterback and played extremely poised and confidently. After a 22-yard score from McCallister, Hamric scored on a 3-yard read option just as the third quarter ended finishing off the scoring for the Spartans.

The fourth quarter was all about getting guys experience and milking the clock, which the Spartans did to perfection, and they ended their season with a check mark in the win column.

Hamric finished 6-of-10 for 65 yards and the rushing TD to take home McDonald’s Player of the Game honors. Bennett also played well in his limited time and went 5-of-8 for 63 yards and a scoring toss.

Cline ran for 174 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. McCallister had four receptions for 76 yards and a score. Pate added 69 yards on the ground with a score as well.

The Spartans wrapped up their season at 4-6. They will return to the field next season in August 2023.

Coach Ray Lee thanked all his assistant coaches for the hard work they have all put in this season.

Stats courtesy of 103.1, WRON.

The post Spartans win in season finale over Lincoln County appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

