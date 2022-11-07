ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WBOY

WVU hoops vs. Pitt: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more

Rivalries don’t get much more fierce and historic than this: it’s the Backyard Brawl, and it returns to the hardwood this week. West Virginia (1-0) will face Pitt (1-0) for the 189th time overall and the 94th time in the Steel City Friday night. Here’s everything you need...
MORGANTOWN, WV
cardiachill.com

MBB GAME THREAD: Pitt vs UT-Martin

The Pittsburgh Panthers’ Men’s basketball will make their regular season debut as they take on the UT-Martin Skyhawks. The game will be streaming over on ESPN+. Pitt is currently an 8.5 favorite with an over/under of 140. While you can never take any opponent too lightly, especially where...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cardiachill.com

GAME RECAP: Pitt wins opening night 80-58 over UT-Martin

The Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball opened their 2022-2023 campaign tonight against the UT-Martin Skyhawks of the Ohio Valley Conference and came away with an 80-58 win. In a tilt that featured multiple technicals, and an ejection of UT-Martin star and former Panther Parker Stewart, the Panthers turned a shaky...
PITTSBURGH, PA
lbmjournal.com

L&W Supply opens Pittsburgh location

CHICAGO — L&W Supply has opened a new location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is L&W Supply’s first location in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Don Hall manages the branch. Hall first joined L&W Supply in 2019 as delivery services manager at L&W Supply’s Roanoke, Virginia, location. He recently graduated from the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Hall has 30 years of experience in distribution.
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones

Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
LATROBE, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt football player facing assault charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
ehn.org

Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
PITTSBURGH, PA

