Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Pitt: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
Rivalries don’t get much more fierce and historic than this: it’s the Backyard Brawl, and it returns to the hardwood this week. West Virginia (1-0) will face Pitt (1-0) for the 189th time overall and the 94th time in the Steel City Friday night. Here’s everything you need...
cardiachill.com
Pitt Men’s Basketball commits officially sign with Panthers during early signing period
The good feeling around the Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball program is continuing to roll. After a win against UT-Martin that left good impressions amongst the fan base, looks like there is more good news ahead. All three of the recruiting class of 2023 will sign to play for the...
cardiachill.com
MBB GAME THREAD: Pitt vs UT-Martin
The Pittsburgh Panthers’ Men’s basketball will make their regular season debut as they take on the UT-Martin Skyhawks. The game will be streaming over on ESPN+. Pitt is currently an 8.5 favorite with an over/under of 140. While you can never take any opponent too lightly, especially where...
Double-double for new forward as Pitt wins opener
4 new starters from last season and without John Hugley, Pitt had new players step up in a rout of Tennessee-Martin in the season opener Monday
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from Pitt’s Jeff Capel, Blake Hinson, Federiko Federiko
PITTSBURGH — On Monday night, Pitt opened its season with a dominant win over UT Martin at the Petersen Events Center behind a 27-point outburst from Blake Hinson. Hear from Jeff Capel, Federiko Federiko, and Hinson after the win. Pitt’s next game comes on Friday, Nov. 11, when the...
cardiachill.com
GAME RECAP: Pitt wins opening night 80-58 over UT-Martin
The Pittsburgh Panthers Men’s basketball opened their 2022-2023 campaign tonight against the UT-Martin Skyhawks of the Ohio Valley Conference and came away with an 80-58 win. In a tilt that featured multiple technicals, and an ejection of UT-Martin star and former Panther Parker Stewart, the Panthers turned a shaky...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After making statement with playoff win, Ligonier Valley runs into powerful Beaver Falls
Ligonier Valley celebrated its first WPIAL playoff win last Friday night — on the bus ride home. It was loud. It was a good time. The bus was rocking as it pulled out of the parking lot at Offutt Field in Greensburg and made its way eastbound on Route 30.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell Recruits capture 8U AYFL Super Bowl title to cap undefeated season
The Lower Burrell Recruits are champions again. For the third time in the past four seasons, the 8U football team captured the Allegheny Youth Football League Super Bowl championship Saturday with a 40-18 victory over West Mifflin at RYFO Field in Natrona Heights. Members of the Lower Burrell Flyers youth...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
lbmjournal.com
L&W Supply opens Pittsburgh location
CHICAGO — L&W Supply has opened a new location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is L&W Supply’s first location in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Don Hall manages the branch. Hall first joined L&W Supply in 2019 as delivery services manager at L&W Supply’s Roanoke, Virginia, location. He recently graduated from the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Hall has 30 years of experience in distribution.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
Pitt football player facing assault charges
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt football player is facing assault charges. According to court documents, police were dispatched to an apartment on East Hills Drive after dispatchers received a call of what appeared to be a struggle over the phone. Officers said a woman told them she had been fighting...
Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
$1 million scratch off sold in West Mifflin
The Powerball may be the big story everyone is paying attention to when it comes to hitting the lottery, but someone in Allegheny County is an instant millionaire after getting lucky with a scratch-off ticket. ly.
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
ehn.org
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
