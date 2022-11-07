Read full article on original website
Plants that taste as good as they look
As our gardens get ever smaller, I have become a firm believer in embracing multi-functional plants that don’t simply look beautiful, but taste great, too. The good news is that loads of the species we currently grow as ornamentals live secret double lives as everyday edibles in other parts of the world. Modern western civilisation being the only culture in history to enjoy the luxury of plants exclusively for their visual aesthetics alone, has forgotten that many can also taste good.
Non-Americans Are Sharing American Foods They Find Utterly "Gross," And It's Absolutely Brutal
"I hate those Midwestern 'fruit salads' where half the ingredients are marshmallow fluff or mini marshmallows, jello, whipped cream, etc. I have a high tolerance for American food, but I cannot handle these or even comprehend why and how they exist."
EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Shepherd Joins Beekeeper’s Naturals as First Celebrity Partner
Stephanie Shepherd, former chief operating officer of Kardashian West Brands and cofounder of online climate education platform Future Earth, has partnered with clean wellness brand Beekeeper’s Naturals as its first celebrity partner. Through the collaboration, the brand, which uses sustainable beekeeping, is launching energy lozenges, $12.99, infused with matcha and propolis, a resin-like compound made by bees.
Zena Holloway Weaves Living Plant Roots into High Fashion Outfits
We don’t need plastics and other non-biodegradable materials to create fascinating, futuristic fashion. Designer Zena Holloway makes that clear with her “Rootfull” collection, which consists of garments and objects grown from living grass roots. Both beautiful and sustainable, the designs draw inspiration from complex patterns like those found in coral, transforming them into couture that aims to get us thinking about the potential of natural materials. Rootfull debuted at this year’s London Design Festival at the first edition of the “Material Matters” Design Fair.
Coffee Filter Turkey Craft for Kids
Inside:Coffee Filter Turkey Craftwith printable turkey body template included!. Get your kids in the Thanksgiving spirit this year with this fun coffee filter turkey craft! It's a great project for preschoolers and kindergartners, since it is easy to do. All you need is a coffee filter, some markers, and a printable turkey body that you can download in this post.
Gather at Your Autumn Table with Spreads and Recipes for Every Occasion
Gathering is at the heart of the autumn season. And with so many reasons to do so—from casual fall get-togethers between a few friends to formal Thanksgiving meals for the whole family—we’ve rounded up a stunning spectrum of some of our favorite autumn tablescapes that encompass a wide range of entertaining occasions. To go along with each setting, we’ve included a mouthwatering recipe from the pages of The Cottage Journal and our sister publications to top off your menus with a delectable touch. Whether you’re basking in brisk but comfortable weather alfresco in a temperate climate or cozied up inside by the fire to escape the cold, these spreads capture the best of the season wherever you might be enjoying it!
Durian, the world´s smelliest fruit.
Durian is a fruit from southeast Asia; it is 6-8 inches in diameter, covered in a hard shell, with spines, and can be up to 7lbs. Inside, you find a creamy pulp that is said to taste like a creamy custard.
