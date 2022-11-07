Gathering is at the heart of the autumn season. And with so many reasons to do so—from casual fall get-togethers between a few friends to formal Thanksgiving meals for the whole family—we’ve rounded up a stunning spectrum of some of our favorite autumn tablescapes that encompass a wide range of entertaining occasions. To go along with each setting, we’ve included a mouthwatering recipe from the pages of The Cottage Journal and our sister publications to top off your menus with a delectable touch. Whether you’re basking in brisk but comfortable weather alfresco in a temperate climate or cozied up inside by the fire to escape the cold, these spreads capture the best of the season wherever you might be enjoying it!

