Read full article on original website
Related
Why Your Android Phone Keeps Losing Network Connection And How You Can Fix It
If you're Android isn't connecting to the internet, there could be several reasons, but there are also solutions to fix it.
The Verge
You can’t record a phone conversation directly on your Android phone. But, well, there are ways...
While you can’t use a recording app to record a phone conversation on the same Android device, there are a few methods you can use if you really need to. We look at three of them.
Comments / 0