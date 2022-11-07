Read full article on original website
IndyGo reconstructing Red Line less than 3 years after original construction
Less than three years after project completion IndyGo says they are ripping up existing pavement at Red Line stations and doing it all over.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials,. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
WISH-TV
I-70 crash, all lanes blocked EB/WB are cleared
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash on I-70 has caused the eastbound and westbound lanes to be blocked for the next two hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. The crash is between Mount Comfort Road and 400 W. This is three miles east of Cumberland.
Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
Near north side Red Line closures take effect Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is reminding riders that some routes may need to be adjusted starting Monday, Nov. 7. As IndyGo continues to add improvements along the Red Line. As a part of this, the Red Line station along Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway on the near north side will close. This closure is expected to […]
Did Statehouse drama doom battered Indianapolis bus project?
Indianapolis’ public transportation authority last week finalized a controversial cost-cutting change in a bid to save a financially precarious bus rapid transit project with built-in infrastructure help. IndyGo and transit advocates argue three consecutive years of legislative efforts by state Republicans to kill the project led to costly delays, while opponents say the undertaking was […] The post Did Statehouse drama doom battered Indianapolis bus project? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Daily Student
Large gasoline spill in Bloomington on Oct. 31 caused no long-lasting effects or damages to wastewater plant
A leak in an underground holding tank or pipe caused a large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station located at 1307 W. Third St. on Oct. 31. This leak resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and sewer system in Bloomington. To stop the leak, the fuel from the storage tanks and the surrounding areas was removed the same day.
WIBC.com
Fire at Apartment Complex on Indy’s SouthEast Side Forces People to Evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS--There was a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says it happened at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments around 4:15. That is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road. “We found heavy fire pushing from the...
New housing units to support people experiencing homelessness
Indianapolis is investing $7.8 million to create housing units to support people experiencing homelessness.
Hampton wins board seat in election results for Indianapolis Public Schools District 3
Hope Hampton has defeated Kristen Phair in the race to represent District 3 on the Indianapolis Public Schools board, after receiving backing from education groups with well-funded political action committees. In unofficial results as of 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, with all 185 vote centers reporting, Hampton had 55.3% of the vote with 8,366 votes. Her opponent Phair had 44.7% of the vote with 6,755 votes. Polls closed at 6 p.m.Hampton, a small business...
20 residents displaced in apartment fire on Indianapolis' southeast side
The occupants of at least 16 apartments were displaced after a fire early Tuesday at the Emerson Village Apartments complex on the city's southeast side, officials say.
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
Fox 59
1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Lawsuit: Benefits lost for hundreds of Hamilton County veterans
Hundreds of veterans in Hamilton County have lost benefits they were entitled to, according to a lawsuit filed on October 26.
wbiw.com
I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties
INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
Inside Indiana Business
Co-Alliance expanding operations in Henry County
Indianapolis-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance has broken ground on a $15 million expansion of its facility in Henry County. The co-op says the two-phase project will allow for quicker and more efficient distribution of farm chemicals used by producers. The organization is investing $1.5 million in the first phase...
Inside Indiana Business
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway
Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
1 critically injured after shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot Tuesday on Indianapolis' near east side. IMPD officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of East 25th Street, near North Keystone Avenue, just before 9 p.m. They located a person with an apparent gunshot wound.
WISH-TV
Man dies in Tuesday night shooting on Mass Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting on Massachusetts Avenue late Tuesday and his death was being investigated as a homicide, police said. Just before 11:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man shot near a gravel lot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. That’s a business and residential area by the intersection of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue on the city’s east side.
