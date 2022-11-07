INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.

MORGAN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO