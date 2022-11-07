Netflix has rapidly become the Thanos of video-game adaptations, and the latest gem for its shiny streaming gauntlet is none other than Gears of War. In the wake of everything from animated series like Castlevania and Sonic Prime to live-action shows such as Resident Evil and future acquisitions like Horizon Zero Dawn, The Division, and more, today—the 16th anniversary of the franchise, dubbed “Emergence Day” for the cataclysmic events that kick off Gears’ primary conflict—Netflix confirmed that it is producing two series set in the Gears of War universe. The first is a live-action movie adaptation of the franchise—presumably finally killing the long-in-limbo plan by Universal to adapt the franchise—and the second is an adult animated series.

2 DAYS AGO