Digital Trends
I can’t stop pranking my opponents in Marvel Snap
A lot of video games have made me laugh this year. Trombone Champ had me rolling on the floor from the moment I first heard its nasty toots on my Twitter timeline. I got some good chuckles from hearing Rabbid Mario rattle off Italian gibberish in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe slayed me with its sharp meta humor, only to crush my soul with its damning satire on the current “content era.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
Polygon
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer has a few surprises — and a lot of Ed Sheeran
The Pokémon Company on Tuesday released what may be its last big trailer ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s launch next week. And the big surprise is this: It’s set to Ed Sheeran’s “Celestial,” the song that debuted in September. The...
Polygon
D&D’s Dragonlance board game isn’t a spinoff, it’s part of the story
Wizards of the Coast is trying something different with combat in Dungeons & Dragons. For its next major campaign release, a book titled Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, it’s also releasing a board game — Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn — at retail for $79.99. But it’s not a spinoff game, and it’s not a merchandising tie-in, either. It’s a separate and complementary experience, a kind of narrative engine dressed up to look like a traditional wargame. As a result, it could become a new way to supplement homebrew campaigns going forward.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Croagunk be Shiny?
For Nov. 8, 2022, Croagunk will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Croagunk can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. If you’re looking for some easy XP, consider using a Star Piece as you catch Croagunk during Spotlight Hour to take advantage of the bonus.
Polygon
I made the perfect Sims 4 town using every single expansion
The Sims 4 is officially free to play, but players are encouraged to round the game out with the various kits, stuff packs, game packs, and expansions that are available in the store. It costs hundreds of dollars to grab everything on offer, but it does make a meaningful difference in the quality of gameplay. So what happens if you own everything? I’m lucky enough to have nearly every piece of DLC, with the exception of a few cosmetic packs. When I play the full version of The Sims 4, my stories quickly unfold into a wild rollercoaster of life simulation nonsense.
Gizmodo
Gears of War Is Netflix's Latest Gaming Adaptation
Netflix has rapidly become the Thanos of video-game adaptations, and the latest gem for its shiny streaming gauntlet is none other than Gears of War. In the wake of everything from animated series like Castlevania and Sonic Prime to live-action shows such as Resident Evil and future acquisitions like Horizon Zero Dawn, The Division, and more, today—the 16th anniversary of the franchise, dubbed “Emergence Day” for the cataclysmic events that kick off Gears’ primary conflict—Netflix confirmed that it is producing two series set in the Gears of War universe. The first is a live-action movie adaptation of the franchise—presumably finally killing the long-in-limbo plan by Universal to adapt the franchise—and the second is an adult animated series.
Polygon
Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new miniatures skirmish game from the makers of Legion, X-Wing
Licensed miniatures skirmish games are hot right now, thanks in part to a resurgence in the hobby of painting miniatures. Atomic Mass Games is taking the opportunity to expand its footprint in the Star Wars universe, which already includes Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures Game, Star Wars: Armada, and Star Wars: Legion. Asmodee’s miniatures imprint has announced Star Wars: Shatterpoint, which it said is inspired by cartoons from the 1980s and 1990s. Expect a release by June 2023.
Polygon
There’s a Skrull in the Avengers’ unisex bathroom
Ryan North will soon take the reins on Marvel’s First Family when he and artist Jesus Aburtov kick off their Fantastic Four, but in the meantime, he’s tackling the second-oldest villains in Fantastic Four history: Skrulls. North has promised a self-contained, five-issue alien spy thriller with his and artist Francesco Mobili’s Secret Invasion, and the first issue delivers.
Polygon
Tactics Ogre: Reborn manages to be both timeless and dated
There’s no doubting the historical importance of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. It’s a keystone game — perhaps the keystone game — in a particular and demanding genre, the tactical role-playing game. It’s also the cornerstone of a remarkable, yet sadly not fully realized, career: that of its writer-director, Yasumi Matsuno, who went on to make cult classics Final Fantasy Tactics and Vagrant Story before flaming out midway through the tortured development of Final Fantasy 12, a personal and professional setback he seems never to have fully recovered from.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users locked, loaded, and ready to go to war with the return of a smash hit comic book series
History has shown on more occasions than fans would care to remember that getting too attached to a Netflix fantasy series is a dangerous game, with viewing figures and online buzz meaningless when the streaming service is ready to trim the herd at any given moment. Thankfully, Warrior Nun survived to get a second season renewal, and it’s back with a vengeance.
Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new tabletop wargame inspired by '80s cartoons
Star Wars: Shatterpoint is a new tabletop wargame, and it kinda sounds like Warhammer Underworlds
Polygon
Cyberpunk 2077’s Edgerunners setting coming to Cyberpunk tabletop game
Cyberpunk 2077 owes its rich lore to R. Talsorian Games, the developer that created the Cyberpunk tabletop universe in the 1980s. When CD Projekt’s video game launched in 2020, Cyberpunk Red — the latest iteration of the tabletop role-playing game — launched just one month ahead of it. Now R. Talsorian is going back to the well, developing a new starter set for its revitalized TTRPG based entirely on the hit Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four #1 Review: When The Prologue is The Thing
When read without any expectations, Fantastic Four #1 is an outstandingly sweet superhero story filled with warmth, creativity, and cleverness. However, the newest issue #1 of Stan and Jack's foundational series is the last debut to appear without expectations. That's bound to leave readers, myself included, torn between the quality of comics displayed and the entirely unfulfilled promise of this title and cover. The return of Marvel's first family doesn't feature that family, instead opting to tell a bit of prologue focused upon the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing and his wife Alicia Masters-Grimm.
Polygon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a thunderous ode to love conquering death
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film of many contrasts. At its heart, it’s a story about grief: the ways people grieve, the love born out of grief, and the anger that emerges from having lost something worth grieving. It’s a film about the ebb and flow between science and faith, the struggle between technology and tradition in the frantic search for answers to unanswerable questions. Ultimately, it’s a story about the resiliency of those who fight and live on in the face of insurmountable odds, and in honor of those who left us far too soon, yet still live on in our hearts.
Polygon
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode finally makes the game infinite
If there’s one part of Halo Infinite that’s truly infinite, it’s the Forge mode — a set of creation tools that allow players to design bespoke maps, modes, and even rulesets. Set to (officially) roll out Tuesday in a beta state, players have long held up Forge as the thing that’ll “save” Halo Infinite. The folks behind the mode, however, aren’t so sure.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s leaked designs may be the most divisive yet
In the lead-up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Pokémon Company has shown fans banger after banger. Trailers have given fans a look at the weed kitty Sprigatito, along with Fidough’s luscious buns; there are plenty of adorable little guys to scream about until the game comes out. Everything was cherries and roses. But then the leaks happened, showing off starter evolutions and other new Pokémon. And while fans are largely still excited about the character designs, the fan community has never been more split over a generation of Pokémon.
Polygon
Here’s the full God of War Ragnarök cast
God of War Ragnarök, out now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, wraps up Kratos’ time in Norse mythology, giving the Greek god-slayer and his boy Atreus all-new gods, giants, and supernatural creatures to meet (and occasionally kill). It’s a bigger game than 2018’s God of War soft reboot, and thus features a bigger cast full of names you may know and voices you definitely recognize.
wegotthiscovered.com
All characters in ‘God of War Ragnarök’
God of War Ragnarök, the sequel to the popular 2018 game and franchise reboot God of War, is one of the year’s most highly-anticipated games. Fans have been desperate to see where the story goes and who they will encounter as they embark on this epic quest, but which characters are in God of War Ragnarök? Here is everything you need to know about this game.
Polygon
Pokémon Unite’s studio is bringing Monster Hunter to your phone
Pokémon Unite developer Timi Studio Group and Capcom are teaming up to create a new Monster Hunter game for mobile devices. We don’t have a lot of details on the game just yet, but according to the developers it will “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series” but still offer mobile players a “unique” experience, a news release said.
