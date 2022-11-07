ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Fiberon announces distribution partnership with Hixson Lumber

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbtbm_0j1wyrx100

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--

Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of composite wood-alternative decking and railing products, today announced a partnership with Hixson Lumber Company, a major supplier of wood products. The partnership expands Fiberon’s reach in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Currently, Hixson Lumber distributes pressure-treated lumber for deck framing, making it possible for dealers to acquire all materials from one source.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005708/en/

Fiberon’s new partnership with Hixson Lumber Company expands Fiberon’s reach in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“Our new partnership with Hixson Lumber positions us to work with top-tier distributors in these key markets, and represents a significant growth opportunity for our business,” said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales for Fiberon. “Texas especially has become a big market for composite decking and railing and offers a well-established market for cladding.”

The Fiberon products available to order through Hixson Lumber include PE composite and PVC decking; deck fasteners; composite and aluminum railing; and Wildwood PE composite cladding.

Fiberon products will be stocked at Hixson Lumber’s Mineola, TX location, and then distributed to the following locations: Magnolia, AR; Plumerville, AR; Hattiesburg, MS; Caddo Mills, TX; Carrollton, TX; Houston, TX; and Willis, TX.

Fiberon dealers can expect expanded product availability for stocking and special orders and enhanced customer-centric support.

“We’re excited to expand product distribution offerings through Fiberon to our family of independent lumber yards and contractor yards. As composite cladding and decking becomes more prevalent in these markets, we wanted a broad line to offer to the consumer,” said Mark Chatfield, president of Hixson Lumber Co. “Fiberon brings product depth, service expertise and innovation to many of our customers who carry their expansive line of products.”

Fiberon products are now available to order through Hixson Lumber.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE composite decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Water Innovations Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Solar Innovations, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

About Hixson

A division of Doman Building Materials, Hixson Lumber Company LLC is one of the largest wood treating providers in North America. Hixson operates 19 locations in 8 states serving the central United States. Hixson Lumber Company provides our customers with Consistent Quality and Exceptional Service since 1959. This philosophy has established us as a major supplier of wood products for over 63 years. We proudly offer one of the most extensive inventories available to our industry, but our greatest source of pride is our knowledgeable staff and the “Can Do” attitude which prevails throughout our organization. In addition to wood treating, HLC operates five specialty sawmills and two planer mills of Domestically manufactured wood products. HLC offers a wide variety of services such as dry kilns, planers, moulders, resaws and trim saws. For inquiries call 972.446.9000.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005708/en/

Anna Palagi, 402.850.9820,apalagi@ampagency.com

KEYWORD: ARKANSAS LOUISIANA OKLAHOMA OHIO TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY HOME GOODS RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE MANUFACTURING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Fiberon

PUB: 11/07/2022 02:00 PM/DISC: 11/07/2022 02:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

MIAMI (AP) — Nicole hit Florida’s east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas. The rare November hurricane prompted officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations in areas that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. Tropical storm force winds extended as far as 450 miles (720 kilometers) from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida Thursday morning. It could briefly emerge over the northeastern corner of the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon before moving over the Florida Panhandle and Georgia, forecasters said. Robbie Berg, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami advised people to understand that hazards from Tropical Storm Nicole “will exist across the state of Florida today.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Run Estates, a New-Home Community in St. Cloud, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Deer Run Estates, a new-home community in St. Cloud. Deer Run Estates is conveniently located near the Florida Turnpike and Narcoossee Road, for an easy commute to the Lake Nona area and Medical City. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to US-192 for shopping, dining and entertainment. Deer Run Estates is also close to Lakefront Park, which features a fishing pier, beach and splash pad, and St. Cloud Civic Center, which offers ball fields, basketball courts, pavilions, a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005061/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Deer Run Estates, a new-home community in St. Cloud, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Seacoast Current

2 of the Top 3 Places Massachusetts People Move to the Most Aren’t Even in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. People are always on the move, buying and selling houses, moving to new climates, creating new circumstances, and changing jobs. Would you believe over 7.4 million people moved to another state, according to census.gov?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Sprawling Tropical Storm Nicole drenching Florida, Georgia

MIAMI (AP) — Nicole hit Florida’s east coast as a hurricane Thursday and remains such a sprawling tropical storm that it has covered nearly the entire state while reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. A large area of the weather-weary peninsula was being lashed by strong winds and heavy rain, with a damaging ocean surge in a few coastal areas.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OREGON STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic leads narrow in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

"Bat Cave" inside Massachusetts mountain provides critical power resource

NORTHFIELD – There is a cave hidden in the hills of Northfield Mountain. Inside is a power source that can light up hundreds of thousands of homes in New England in a matter of minutes.It may look like any normal lake, but this pond is so much more. At one time, the water at Northfield Mountain served as the world's largest battery. FirstLight Power gave WBZ-TV exclusive access to what they call "The Bat Cave," one of the largest biggest single sources of green energy in the northeast. The tunnel might remind you of the villain's lair in some James...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests. With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats nationally would extend to Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold that became a battleground during Donald Trump’s presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
WMUR.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire for Monday drawing

CONCORD, N.H. — One lucky person finally won the Powerball jackpot that topped $2 billion. They did not buy the ticket in New Hampshire, though there was one big win in the Granite State. A ticket worth $50,000 was sold for Monday's drawing at Foods Plus on Plaistow Road...
PLAISTOW, NH
WNAW 94.7

MA Residents: Be Careful When Driving Our State Highways

Sometimes I feel like driving can be a real task at hand as my days growing up in the ol' hometown of New York City were free of this obligation where I would either walk, take the bus or subway towards my intended destination. Moving up north, a car proves to be a necessity, but you have to realize that some other drivers you encounter are just plain CRAZY with a capital C.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy