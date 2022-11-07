Read full article on original website
cvilletomorrow.org
Scottsville Town Council candidate Dan Gristko responds to voter questions
Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide. In lieu of responding to the questions, Scottsville Town Council candidate Dan Gristko submitted the following statement:. I’m very...
royalexaminer.com
Independent Rappaport poised to break GOP sweep in Town Council election
With 8 of 8 precincts reporting in the Town of Front Royal, it appears that independent conservative Bruce Rappaport has broken through the GOP stronghold to win one of three seats that were up for grabs in the general election. Asked about his apparent second-place finish, Rappaport told Royal Examiner,...
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
WJLA
Democrat Spanberger winner of Virginia Congressional District 7; Vega concedes
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is the winner in Virginia's 7th District over Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Vega conceded in a statement on Wednesday. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who committed their time, treasure, and prayers to our campaign," Vega...
Richmond councilor dismisses backlash for 'condescending' response to citizen
Richmond's 3rd District Council Member Ann-Frances Lambert dismissed backlash she received over a social media comment in which she called a citizen a "Karen" after he raised concerns about safety.
NBC12
Wittman wins re-election in 1st District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Republican Rob Wittman has won the 1st District race. Wittman, an eight-term congressman, was facing Democrat Herb Jones and third-party candidate David Foster. With redistricting, the 1st District now covers parts of Chesterfield, King William and New Kent counties, among others. During the campaign season, Wittman said...
royalexaminer.com
County Republican Committee Election endorsement mail-out under scrutiny for use of Registrar’s Office return address
A pre-election mail-out from the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC) urging Warren County voters to cast ballots for committee members it endorsed for the Front Royal Town Council and Mayoral elections, as well as 6th District Congressional candidate Ben Cline, that used the return address of the Warren County Registrar’s Office has come under scrutiny. The Warren County Registrar’s Office is a neutral, non-partisan county office that oversees election processes and integrity with no connection to either county political party committee.
WHSV
Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Unofficial election results show the Augusta County courthouse will likely be moving to Verona. With 30 out of 31 county precincts reporting Tuesday night, 86.34% of voters said they want to see court facilities relocate to the county. 13.66% said they want to see the courthouse...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
Inside Nova
Department of Justice monitoring polling places in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park
Polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among those in 64 jurisdictions throughout the country that will be monitored today by the U.S. Department of Justice for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will monitor compliance in 64 jurisdictions...
NBC 29 News
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
NBC12
City of Richmond to open 60-bed cold weather shelter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City leaders are moving forward with plans to open cold weather shelters before winter arrives. During Monday night’s special meeting, City Council passed an ordinance to open a 60-bed inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Parkway. The facility will be operated by Commonwealth Catholic Charities.
WJLA
DOJ to monitor four cities, counties in DMV for voting rights compliance
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As you cast your ballot on Election Day Tuesday, you may notice more poll watchers than normal in some counties and cities in the DMV. That's because the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday they are deploying monitors to 64 jurisdictions to make sure they are in compliance with federal voting rights laws.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
thecollegianur.com
UR community members condemn racism and cultural appropriation during Halloween
University of Richmond community members gathered over the past week to express outrage over multiple students who wore racist costumes mocking Mexican and Chinese people and depicting a person getting deported. “If you hear my voice quiver, just know it’s been a lot emotionally,” senior Lizeth Ramirez said. Ramirez, co-president...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
cbs19news
Judge approves bond for man charged in incident involving noose on UVA statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man accused of putting a noose on the statue of Homer at the University of Virginia is now out on bond. An Albemarle County judge granted Shane Dennis’ bond request on Wednesday. Dennis posted a $10,000 bond while also agreeing to seek service...
cbs19news
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming. On Thursday, November 10th, the one-way sections of Washington Avenue, Fall Hill Avenue and Maury Street, north of the canal and adjacent to the old hospital, will be converted to two-way traffic flow. Over the recent weeks, the City’s contractor has been working to upgrade access ramps, milling the streets sections, and paving these areas. The contractor is in the process of adding new pavement striping as the final step to make this traffic pattern change. City crews will also be making signage changes as part of this last step.
