WBBJ
We hit 80° Tuesday in Jackson, 20s Coming this Weekend!
The weather was about as nice as it gets in November across West Tennessee for Election Day! Pleasant weather will continue until Friday when a major cold front will move through the Mid South. Highs will only reach the 40s this weekend and lows will tumble into the 20s each night! Catch the latest details on the cold and I will let you know when the next round of showers will be returning and the chances that some snow flurries may try to show up all below.
WBBJ
First Chance for Snow Returning Saturday Morning, but Don’t Count on it!
A very challenging Forecast scenario is setting up across West Tennessee on Friday. Some of the outer bands from Tropical Storm Nicole could reach as far west as Jackson Friday morning before the front pushes that system away Friday evening. The front could bring some light snow, flurries, cold rain or a brief wintry mix Saturday morning as well. There are many variables at play as far as… will the cold air move in quick enough Friday night and will there be enough moisture left behind after Nicole moves out to even produce any showers, let alone snow. This forecast likely will change as the set up develops and we will be watching things as they develop in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center and you should monitor the situation as well. We will have the latest up to the minute details coming up below.
WBBJ
District 25 Senator Ed Jackson wins reelection
JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee Senate District 25 has now ended. Republican nominee Ed Jackson has secured the seat for the District 25 once again. Jackson has served two previous terms, serving the people of Jackson for a total of eight years. Jackson says he’s very...
WBBJ
Chris Todd secures seat in state House of Representatives
JACKSON, Tenn. — The race for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 73 has ended. Republican nominee Chris Todd has secured the seat of District 73. Todd has served two previous terms for a total of four years. Todd says he’s excited for the next year and hopes to continue leading the people of Madison County in the right direction.
WBBJ
Free flu shots offered Wednesday at local health departments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Free flu shots are being offered Wednesday, November 9 at health departments all across Tennessee. The “Fight Flu ’22” event encourages all Tennesseans over 6 months old to receive this year’s flu vaccine. According to a news release, the free shots will...
WBBJ
Election Results for Crockett County Nov. 8, 2022
Crockett County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
WBBJ
Election Results for Madison County Nov. 8, 2022
Madison County: United States House of Representatives District 8. Madison County: Tennessee House of Representatives District 73. Summary: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
WBBJ
What to know ahead of November 8 Midterm Election
JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, Election Day voters will be able to make their selections for local, state, and federal officials. “We have a Republican and a Democrat running in State House 73,” said Lori Lott, Madison County Administrator of Elections. “In our Congress, David Kustoff is currently our congressman, and he is running with opposition, and the Governor has many oppositions.”
WBBJ
Republican Bill Lee wins reelection for governor in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won his reelection contest, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. The election...
WBBJ
Tennessee Republican lawmakers hold onto majority
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers were poised to maintain majority control inside the state’s General Assembly. All 99 House seats and 17 of the Senate’s 33 seats were on the ballot. Republicans control every top statewide elected position, with Democrats having strongholds in Nashville and...
