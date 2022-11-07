ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Katrine, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County

When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog

A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
ARMONK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans

After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie

A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location

A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
RHINEBECK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy