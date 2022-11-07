Read full article on original website
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Coyote Calls Caught on Tape in Poughkeepsie New York [Listen]
I am never alone when I work late at the station. Usually, someone is hanging around the building after business hours, or should I say something? I call the coyotes our Wolf night shift. I am not an animal expert so I don't quite know what our resident coyotes are...
Hudson Valley Residents Must Stop Letting Dog Poop Inside Cemetery
Local police are asking the public for dog owners to stop allowing dogs to poop inside a Hudson Valley cemetery. Police warn they will make arrests soon. This week the Rosendale Police Department informed the public after receiving several complaints about dogs pooping inside an Ulster County cemetery. Hudson Valley...
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
Police ‘Honor’ Upstate New York Sergeant After Line Of Duty Death
New York State Police honored the life of a sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, who passed away. Last week, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New...
NBC New York
Missing Husband Found on NY Park Cliff After Screams End Overnight Nightmare
A hiker who apparently slipped off a trail and tumbled down a cliff in a Rockland County state park got stuck there overnight, but is expected to make a full recovery after his harrowing rescue Wednesday, authorities say. More than two dozen first responders, including high-angle volunteer rescuers, swarmed Nyack...
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Not so Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans
After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they have decided to close.
The Best News: Rehabbed Bear Cub Released in Hudson Valley
Back at the beginning of October, I shared with you the story of a bear cub who had been hit by a car and was recovering at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Back in October, the little guy was in rough shape. The FFFWC had taken...
Hudson Valley Veteran Surprised With $10,000 ‘Thank You’
We thank all veterans for their service, but one well-deserving Hudson Valley veteran just got a $10,000 thank you. On Wednesday morning The Boris & Robyn Show surprised Ken Wojtak with the announcement that he has been chosen as this year's WPDH Vet Who Rocks. Ken Wojtak is a Hudson...
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
“Citizens at Risk”: Colossal Newburgh Fire Reignites Year-Long Debate
A massive weekend blaze in the City of Newburgh not only threatened the lives of Hudson Valley residents and first responders, but resurfaced a debate that has been raging since January. Apartment Fire in Newburgh, NY. City of Newburgh Firefighters reported on the fire that ignited Saturday night, sharing that...
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
Benefit Set to Help Dutchess County Correctional Officer and Family In Poughkeepsie
A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend. One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.
POSTPONED: Dutchess County Program Fights Youth Addiction with Laughs
(THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED. WHEN THINGS GET RESCHEDULED, WE WILL UPDATE THIS POST) Not all heroes wear capes, but this organization is named after them. The Council on Addiction Prevention & Education (CAPE) was established in 1987 to meet the growing need for Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug (ATOD) prevention and education services in Dutchess County.
Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location
A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
Helpful? Kingston NY Cemetery Offers Virtual Visits to Loved Ones
Since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of people have passed away, but with social distancing and isolating, it has been a challenge to do everything that you want to. This includes how you mark a person's life and how you visit your relatives at the cemetery. There is one...
Historic Grocery Now Modern Townhouse For Sale in Kingston, NY
I am in no way a city girl but it would take much for me to be talked into living at 84 Hone Street in Kingson, New York. The Hudson Valley is full of townhome properties but this one is right up my alley. Originally built in 1890 to be...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
