Beach Radio

Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Trail of Two Cities draws hundreds to Ocean City, Somers Point

SOMERS POINT — It was unseasonably warm and sunny with a light breeze Saturday morning when more than 300 participants set out to cross the causeway during the 26th annual Trail of Two Cities race. “This is the nicest weather we’ve ever had,” race chairwoman Jane Alvarez said. “We’ve...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Beach Radio

Thousands of ballots missing in Mercer County, NJ

As officials continue to investigate what caused voting machines to malfunction in Mercer County, thousand of ballots appear to be missing. Mercer County Clerk Paula Covello proclaimed on Wednesday that "all ballots were collected, and every vote was counted." The Superintendent of Elections for Mercer County, Nathaniel Walker, also claimed,...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Get Ready For The Magic! Disney Invades Atlantic City, NJ, This Week

You're soooo not ready, South Jersey! But you should be, because this week's about to get a lot more magical!. Are you ready for Disney On Ice? The princesses Elsa and Ana along with the gang from Disney's latest movie sensation "Encanto" are skating their way into Atlantic City this week! Disney On Ice hits Boardwalk Hall on Thursday, November 10th and will be in town through Sunday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

