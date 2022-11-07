To the voters of Kosciusko County, thank you for electing me to be the next Kosciusko County sheriff. I am humbled and thankful for the tremendous support shown to me as I have campaigned throughout this county, meeting so many Kosciusko County residents this past year and a half. I don’t take lightly the trust you have bestowed upon me to serve as your sheriff. I will work hard and strive to serve you well!

22 HOURS AGO