Twelve Local Veterans Receive Quilts At Threads Of Valor Ceremony
WARSAW — Twelve Kosciusko County veterans received quilts sewn by a local quilting group during the 14th biannual Threads of Valor ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The event, hosted by Liberty Sewing Circle and Kosciusko Community Senior Services, recognizes local veterans for their service by presenting them with a quilt, pillowcase and plaque.
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
Ham And Bean/Chili Cookout Nov. 12
LARWILL — Larwill Lions Club will be hosting a ham and bean/chili cookout from 3:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The event will be held at the Larwill Fire Station, 6538 W. 100N, just east of SR 5, off US 30. There will also be a cake/prize walk starting at...
Rose Garden Holds Inspirational And Successful Pie Social Fundraiser
SYRACUSE — Debby Atzinger’s life-saving journey began with dreams of Indiana cornfields, an attempted suicide by vehicular collision and the love of Jesus manifested through His faithful servant Becky Rassi, executive director of Rose Garden Recovery Community in Syracuse. Atzinger presented her riveting chronicle to nearly 100 rapt...
Thank You For Your Support
To the voters of Kosciusko County, thank you for electing me to be the next Kosciusko County sheriff. I am humbled and thankful for the tremendous support shown to me as I have campaigned throughout this county, meeting so many Kosciusko County residents this past year and a half. I don’t take lightly the trust you have bestowed upon me to serve as your sheriff. I will work hard and strive to serve you well!
Susan Bannon — UPDATED
Susan “Suzi” A. Bannon, 66, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, to be with her husband, Joe and her beloved dogs, Brody and Buttons LeRue. Suzi was born April 27, 1956, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of the late James and Rita (Montanez) Weaver. A kindhearted and...
Support For The Hochstetlers Phenomenal
NORTH WEBSTER — “Unbelievable.” “Jammed packed.”. These are just a couple comments heard following Saturday night’s “Huddle Up For The Hochstetlers” event at The Owls Nest, North Webster. The event was a fundraiser to provide financial support to Katie and Andrew Hochstetler, as they travel through their journey of battling Katie’s stage 4 cervical cancer.
Local Artist Comes From A Creative Family
WARSAW — “I come from a family of artists,” stated Terry Armstrong, Warsaw. “When I was a boy and visited my grandparents in Muncie, my great-uncle Edward Fager was often there. He was a well-known artist with a huge gallery in Chicago. My mom, Rebecca Bogeman, taught art in Indiana and Arizona. Our family was filled with creative people, and I guess I just followed in their footsteps.”
Echoes To Cram The Tram For Toys For Tots
WARSAW — Echoes of the Past wants to cram the tram again for Toys for Tots. Last year the club began its quest to Cram the Tram with toys to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of children in Kosciusko County. Partnering with the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, the toy drive was a success.
Warsaw Airport To Become Aviation Oil Dealer Through Aircraft Spruce
WARSAW — Warsaw Municipal Airport will soon become a dealer of aviation oil through Aircraft Spruce, following continual difficulties with purchasing oil locally. During a Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Airport Manager Nick King said companies the airport formerly used for purchasing aviation oil are no longer carrying it.
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
William C. Martin
William C. Martin, 81, Wawaka, died Nov. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville. He was born Dec. 24, 1940. He married Beverly A. (Kaser) Martin on July 7, 1965; she preceded him in death. William was survived by his daughter Mary Martin, Auburn. Yeager Funeral Home is in charge...
Money Approved For White Hill Manor, Pickleball, Other Requests
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County board overseeing the spending of tourism revenues approved plans Wednesday, Nov. 9, that will benefit groups associated with theater, bicycling, college basketball, and even pickleball. A handful of groups received approval, after pitching requests for money, from the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitors...
Sharon M. VanMeter
Sharon M. VanMeter, 74, Plymouth, died at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sharon was born April 1, 1948. She married Dudley VanMeter on July 6, 1969; he survives in Plymouth. Sharon is also survived by her daughter, Lisa (Chris) Sedoris, Indianapolis; her...
Smith Attends Merit Board Meeting After Election Victory
‘WARSAW — One day after election victory, Jim Smith attended his first Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting as sheriff-elect. The meeting was on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At the end of it, merit board members asked Smith if he had anything to say. “I’m glad to be here,...
Election Results Begin Rolling In
WARSAW — Vote center staff were surprised at what they felt were higher turnouts than previous elections. However, Ann Torpy, county clerk, stated this was due to less poll workers than in 2020, so “it made it feel overwhelming.” Some vote centers ran out of parking spaces due to the turnout.
Phyllis Wilkey — PENDING
Phyllis Wilkey, 85, Warsaw, died Nov. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Snow, Shifted Into District 22, Wins By Large Margin
WARSAW — First-term state lawmaker Craig Snow claimed victory Tuesday night, Nov. 8, in the revamped House District 22 that now includes much of Kosciusko County. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the 53-year-old Republican won 79.2% of the vote in Kosciusko County against two opponents – Democrat Dee Moore and Libertarian Josh Vergiels.
Harold Gene Stotler — UPDATED
Harold Gene Stotler, 84, Winamac, formerly of Monterey, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Pulaski Health Care Center, Winamac. Gene was born March 20, 1938. Gene married Linda T. Wills on Aug. 23, 1993; she survives in Winamac. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth E. Stotler, Monterey, Ronald...
Lilly Center Publishes Annual Lakes Research Report
WINONA LAKE — Beneath the Surface, an annual report detailing changes in Kosciusko County’s major lakes, is now available to the public. This report, prepared by scientists at the Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams, compares and contrasts data collected during the summer of 2022 to the previous two years.
