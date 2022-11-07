Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to General Hospital’s ‘Sona’: Carly Just Broke Up Sonny and Nina Without Even Realizing It
It was fun while it lasted. General Hospital may have thought that it was only giving Carly a new love when it paired her with Drew. But what ABC’s soap has really done, by making the couple official, is set the stage for Sonny and Nina to break up. Why? How?
Why General Hospital’s Steve Burton Could Soon Return as Jason
It’s beginning to look as if Jason Morgan just might be the latest Port Charles resident to return from the dead. Viewers will recall that it was a year ago this month that Sonny’s right-hand man was declared dead (again) following a tunnel collapse on Cassadine Island. Of...
General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may have a personal motive against Sonny and Michael
Sonny Dex and Michael could be relatedGeneral Hospital Blog screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) showed up out of nowhere in Port Charles and began worming his way into the organization of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). After Sonny hired him it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to destroy Sonny. General Hospital Blog points out that it's odd that Dex would work so hard to take down a total stranger and suggests his motives might be personal. it's possible that Michae could get caught in the very trap he set for his adoptive dad.
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Her Ex Celebrate Parents Weekend With Their Son Who’s… Wait, How Can He Be So Grown Up Already?
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress made memories with family and friends. General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) joined family and friends for a special weekend to honor her “favorite son.” Her only son in question was John Michael Wright, who she shares with ex-husband John Wright. “Parents weekend...
General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer
Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
As General Hospital Does the Unthinkable With Holly, Emma Samms Pleads With Fans to ‘Hang in There’
It’s not over until it’s over. Walking on the wrong side of the law is nothing new to General Hospital’s Holly. When she first hooked up with Luke, in fact, she was a professional grifter. She’s also dabbled in jewel theft, demanded a payout for a life-saving antidote and had her share of “Bad Holly” moments.
General Hospital’s Hooked Us With a Theory That Spells Double Trouble for Port Charles
Get ready for a twist that’ll turn this whole story upside down. For a while there, we thought we might know who General Hospital‘s hook-wielding killer might be. But then, just when we were about to gather the suspects into a room like something out of an Agatha Christie novel and shout, “J’accuse!”, the show went and pulled the rug out from under us by having Diane reveal that her attacker had been female.
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for November 2022 guarantee big returns and some new romances on the horizon.
Did ‘SEAL Team’ Just Kill Off [Spoiler]? EP Explains That Shocking Ending
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 8, “Aces and Eights.”]. The members of Bravo team just lost one of their brothers on SEAL Team — but it’s not something they could have seen coming. Clay (Max Thieriot) has been trying...
Holy Marilyn: General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen Goes Blonde — Plus, Which Co-Stars Scared Up a Good Time
The daytime actress and some of her castmates underwent glamorous transformations. It appears General Hospital’s Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) had some extra fun over the weekend with a few of her castmates, as well as various friends. The ABC soap actress wanted to be Marilyn Monroe for a day and she got her wish!
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Nov. 7-11: Victor Plots His Next Scheme
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Nov. 7-11 suggest Victor Newman schemes to bring down a threat to his company and his family.
General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’
“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Genie Francis Young and Restless
Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
General Hospital’s Getting a Whole New Obrecht as Kathleen Gati Realizes Her Blonde Ambition
The ABC soap fave gives fans a peek at her new look. Some of us like to change things up every now and then and there are others who are set in their ways and just as happy with their current look — and that’s okay. However, General Hospital’s Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) has changed her hair color various times over the years and recently gave fans a peek at her latest transformation.
Young & Restless’ Sharon Case Unpacks Her Character’s Unfinished Business — and the ‘Heartfelt Apology’ She Needs to Make
“Bygones” ain’t gonna cut it. Following the 2012 marriage of The Young and the Restless’ Sharon and Victor, things became, to put it mildly, messy. And then messier. And then downright ugly. By now, a decade has passed since that polarizing storyline, yet it never really… concluded. “Obviously, a lot of drama between them ensued after that,” Sharon Case tells Soap Opera Digest. “Sharon married Tucker because she was covering up that Victor was alive… so she could take over Newman Enterprises.
General Hospital Spoilers: Victor Cassadine has set up major calamity in Port Charles
Victor Cassadine is causing problems in Port CharlesABC General Hospital screenshot. Victor is behind a lot of the current Port Charles drama. When Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaunessy) first returned to General Hospital t looked as if he were going to use the Ice Princess diamond to control the weather and for a while, PC residents were complaining of the unusually warm weather in January and February. This plot was dropped after Shaunessy was off the soap earlier in the year due to hip replacement surgery Jennifer Smith (Holly Gagnier) was convicted of stealing the Ice Princess because Victor set her up. She is still on the West Coast in jail for a crime she did not commit.
Robert begins to suspect Holly on General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers say it won't be long before Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) will realized that something is off with Holly Sutton ( Emma Samms). When she first arrived back in Port Charles she turned off Robert's cell phone so he did not get the calls that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had been arrested. Fans also thought it was odd that Holly walked up to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and slapped him all the while claiming she did not know him.
Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Shares Adorable Pics of Her 4-Year-Old Granddaughter Serving ‘Definite Model Vibes’
The CBS soap vet is also a very proud grandmother. What would The Bold and the Beautiful be without fashion? For years, it’s been a staple in the CBS soap and though viewers are kept up with the goings-on at Forrester Creations, until recently, we haven’t seen a true fashion show in years. Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) is no stranger to the business, both on and off screen, and one of her recent Instagram posts revealed that her adorable little granddaughter Zuma also has the knack when it comes to showing off her talents.
