Idaho State

Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection

Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Reacts To Massive Election Night Results

The election season has officially come to an end. Despite facing several challengers in the Republican Primary and general election, Governor Brad Little easily coasted to victory Tuesday night, garnering over sixty percent of the vote. Surprisingly the runner-up wasn't Independent Candidate Ammon Bundy but unknown Democrat Stephen Heidt. The...
IDAHO STATE
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths

Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
IDAHO STATE
Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization

As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami

After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
IDAHO STATE
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most

We’ve definitely noticed some extreme growth in Idaho this year — so many people are moving here!. But something we probably don’t think about very often is where are people from here moving to?. There’s a recent article from Stacker that shares the three most popular destinations...
IDAHO STATE
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
BOISE, ID
3 Reasons Winter Driving in the Treasure Valley is the Worst

Back in 2022, data released by the Idaho Transportation Department confirmed 5,245 auto accidents occurred between January and April of 2022. Out of the more than 5,000 crashes, 22 were classified as fatal, and 23 Idahoans were killed. Issued by the National Highway Safety Administration, data from the Idaho FY2021 Highway Safety Plan indicated Idaho led the nation in car crash fatalities the previous year in 2021.
IDAHO STATE
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name

The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
IDAHO STATE
Is It True That The People of Idaho Hate Snow?

Until recently, I've always associated snow with one of two things: Christmas or a failed Texas power grid. The latter is due to the fact that my family and I came from Texas a year ago, so we had to endure the once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm that Texas experienced a few years ago. So naturally, when I first got up to Idaho during the winter season, I was a little nervous as to what I should expect being that Texas was (and is) never prepared for snowfall.
IDAHO STATE
Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho

There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
IDAHO STATE
