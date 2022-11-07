Read full article on original website
Angry Idahoans React To Governor Brad Little’s Reelection
Idaho Governor Brad Little has joined several Republican governors successfully winning reelection. Despite several vocal critics of his leadership, the governor received more than sixty percent of the vote. The governor now has the task of mending fences with his primary and general election opponents for the good of the state.
Idaho Reacts To Massive Election Night Results
The election season has officially come to an end. Despite facing several challengers in the Republican Primary and general election, Governor Brad Little easily coasted to victory Tuesday night, garnering over sixty percent of the vote. Surprisingly the runner-up wasn't Independent Candidate Ammon Bundy but unknown Democrat Stephen Heidt. The...
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
More Oregonians Seek To Flee Their Liberal Homes For Idaho
The move by Greater Idaho has gained two more significant victories due to the recent November elections. Two more Oregon counties have voted to leave Oregon and join Idaho. The process has a long way to go before over two-thirds of Oregon could become part of Idaho. Two weeks ago,...
Here is the Current Progress Idaho Has Made Towards Legalization
As we near the end of 2022, a lot of us are still asking – why hasn’t Idaho legalized marijuana? According to TaxFoundation.org, Idaho is leaving a potential $33,295,445 in tax revenue for a minimum of 3 years on the table. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a big step toward legalization in Idaho as the Marijuana Policy Project reports that a “coalition of patients and allies” failed to collect enough signatures for the 2022 medical cannabis ballot initiative.
An Idaho Thank You For Everyone Involved In Our Election Process
It's hard to believe that another election season has come on and gone. It seemed like yesterday when we were all listening to our radios, watching our computers, or any other device waiting for the returns of the 2018 midterm elections. The governor's race featured Lieutenant Governor Brad Little battling...
10 Patriotic Ways to Thank an Idaho Veteran on Veteran’s Day
Idaho is one of the most patriotic and veteran-friendly states. It's not uncommon to see flags displayed at home, folks dressed in patriotic colors, and children waving American flags. In Idaho, every day is Veteran's Day. Here are ten meaningful ways to thank Idaho Veterans for their service to our nation.
Idaho Braces For Bundy Republican Political Tsunami
After logging thousands of miles on Idaho highways, meeting Idahoans at hundreds of town hall meetings, and endless media interviews, Idahoans will decide who will be the state's next governor Tuesday. Does anyone know who is the Democrat running for governor in Idaho? In years past, Democrats would feel a...
Idaho Lieutenant Governor’s Poll: Who Has Your Vote?
You have to really love state government to run for lieutenant governor in Idaho. A candidate must spend a large amount of money to run statewide for a job that pays less than fifty thousand dollars annually. Candidates spend several times that salary to run a competitive campaign. If elected,...
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Top 3 States People from Idaho Move to the Most
We’ve definitely noticed some extreme growth in Idaho this year — so many people are moving here!. But something we probably don’t think about very often is where are people from here moving to?. There’s a recent article from Stacker that shares the three most popular destinations...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
Study Calls This Famous Idaho Dessert a “Gateway to Obesity”
A recent survey thinks they're onto something--labeling each state's "gateway" dessert--the one that could lead to obesity. Idaho's is a little predictable, if there is even any truth to their findings. Other states however, were quite interesting. Let's get down to it--which desserts are the most dangerous in our area?
3 Reasons Winter Driving in the Treasure Valley is the Worst
Back in 2022, data released by the Idaho Transportation Department confirmed 5,245 auto accidents occurred between January and April of 2022. Out of the more than 5,000 crashes, 22 were classified as fatal, and 23 Idahoans were killed. Issued by the National Highway Safety Administration, data from the Idaho FY2021 Highway Safety Plan indicated Idaho led the nation in car crash fatalities the previous year in 2021.
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
Is It True That The People of Idaho Hate Snow?
Until recently, I've always associated snow with one of two things: Christmas or a failed Texas power grid. The latter is due to the fact that my family and I came from Texas a year ago, so we had to endure the once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm that Texas experienced a few years ago. So naturally, when I first got up to Idaho during the winter season, I was a little nervous as to what I should expect being that Texas was (and is) never prepared for snowfall.
Popular Long Running TV Show Finally Comes Back to Idaho
There are many television shows based in this part of the country, with many being based out of Portland, Seattle, Yellowstone, or the state of Montana, but rarely do shows base themselves out of Idaho. It is frustrating at times to see these places on tv, but never cross into the nearby state we call home or have a show represent our state. When a show finally does mention Idaho, it is rare and catches the attention of residents. A popular, long-running drama finally mentioned Idaho and crossed the border into the state, and it has residents of the state that are fans of the show happy to finally be mentioned.
Record Setting Powerball Drawing Makes Big Winners in Idaho, Oregon and Washington
Thanks to one of 48 states participating in the Powerball failing to process their sales and play data in time for the Monday, November 7 drawing, social media erupted into a flurry of hilarious memes and eye-brow-raising conspiracy theories. After delaying the draw, the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion...
When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights in Idaho?
Idahoans Answer: "When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights?" Are you a bad neighbor if your Christmas lights are already on and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet? Or, what if it’s Christmas Eve and your lights still aren’t even up yet?. I guess either...
How Innovative is Idaho Compared to Every Other State?
It’s pretty clear at this point that Idaho is growing rapidly, and employment is spiking like crazy — we’re even a large hub for new Information Technology (IT) jobs, and that’s surprisingly one of the main reasons why Idaho is growing so quickly — for the tech jobs!
