KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
KPLC TV
KPLC gears up for Pack the Tent food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the hurricanes leaving many displaced and a recent rise in inflation, people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep their heads above water. Abraham’s Tent, a community outreach program, has been working to fill the needs of hunger in our community for years.
KPLC TV
Once Was Inc. to give away 100 turkeys to veterans at Rouses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty, and reservists. The nonprofit veteran community outreach organization will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. One hundred turkeys are being given away, while supplies last.
KPLC TV
Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge out of service
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - If you’re traveling through Cameron Parish this morning you may need to plan alternative routes due to two major closures. Parish officials say that both the Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge are closed to traffic due to mechanical issues. We will have updates...
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer
It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
KPLC TV
New faces coming to SWLA school boards
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
A Lake Charles Legend: 34 Years Of KPLC-TV Clips Montage
If you've grown up in SWLA, then KPLC-TV has been a huge part of your life. I was on a YouTube "rabbit hole" last night watching video after video and then a suggested video came up that I just had to share with you. It's a montage of KPLC-TV clips from 1985-2019.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
KPLC TV
Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles branch of the Department of Children and Family Services said they are feeling the double-blow of natural disasters and the pandemic on the amount of available foster homes. “We’ve lost 60 to 70 foster homes,” child welfare supervisor Stephanie Duplechain said....
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2022. Brittany Michelle Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution. Alex Thomas Granger, 24, Bell City: Must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jovane...
KPLC TV
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
KPLC TV
Petition filed to put alcohol sales on ballot in Ward 6 of south Beauregard
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Did you know there are still places where it’s illegal to purchase alcohol? One of those places is Ward Six of south Beauregard Parish. If you’d like to have a cold beer or a glass of wine at dinner, you have to go outside that area to purchase your drinks.
KPLC TV
New Orleans real estate developer invest in vacant Downtown Lake Charles building
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Change is coming to Downtown Lake Charles as a vacant space on Ryan Street will soon be redeveloped. Some Downtown businesses have sat empty since Hurricane Laura, but 710 Ryan Street now faces a new fate. “We understand what it’s like to have to be...
KPLC TV
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
KPLC TV
Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Parish lifts burn ban
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all Calcasieu Parish residents. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued the burn ban on Oct. 13 due to lack of rain and severe drought conditions.
