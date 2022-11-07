ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC gears up for Pack the Tent food drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the hurricanes leaving many displaced and a recent rise in inflation, people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep their heads above water. Abraham’s Tent, a community outreach program, has been working to fill the needs of hunger in our community for years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Once Was Inc. to give away 100 turkeys to veterans at Rouses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once Was Inc. will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty, and reservists. The nonprofit veteran community outreach organization will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. One hundred turkeys are being given away, while supplies last.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge out of service

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - If you’re traveling through Cameron Parish this morning you may need to plan alternative routes due to two major closures. Parish officials say that both the Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge are closed to traffic due to mechanical issues. We will have updates...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

PHOTOS and VIDEO: The Lake Charles Borealis Rex Mail Steamer

It's a name I have heard a few times. In fact, there's even a Louisiana band that carries the same name. The famous Lake Charles mail and transportation boat called a Packet vessel named the Borealis Rex was not originally from Lake Charles. That made me realize I had NO clue about this vessel and started digging around.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New faces coming to SWLA school boards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles branch of the Department of Children and Family Services said they are feeling the double-blow of natural disasters and the pandemic on the amount of available foster homes. “We’ve lost 60 to 70 foster homes,” child welfare supervisor Stephanie Duplechain said....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 8, 2022. Brittany Michelle Vincent, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution. Alex Thomas Granger, 24, Bell City: Must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Jovane...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mississippi man accused of video voyeurism in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested after being accused of recording someone in a portable restroom at a job site in Sulphur, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives arrested Travon K. Lee, 21, on Nov. 3 after an investigation...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Parish lifts burn ban

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has lifted the burn ban for all Calcasieu Parish residents. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury issued the burn ban on Oct. 13 due to lack of rain and severe drought conditions.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy