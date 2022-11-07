ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
golfmagic.com

Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"

It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf Digest

How far did Ben Hogan and Sam Snead drive the ball? Unearthed study reveals.

No matter the sport, the same debate always ensues. Who was the best of all time, across every era?. Golf faces a peculiar challenge in this regard. It's not just that the fields have gotten stronger generally, but the equipment has changed, too. And the courses along with it. Ben Hogan and Sam Snead are undoubtedly two of the best golfers of all time whose names often—and rightfully—arrive in this conversation. But how can we truly estimate how good those players would fare against, say, Tiger Woods, when without a firm grasp of how far they drove the ball with the tools they did have?
The Spun

Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral

In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
The Spun

Video Shows How Much Charlie Woods Out-Drove His Opponents

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Tiger Woods watching his son Charlie on the driving range. The younger Woods was hitting bombs, just like his dad. Fast-forward a few days later and Charlie was back at it - except this time it was in competition. Playing in a tournament...
Golf.com

The next 6 months will teach us how popular pro golf really is

Let’s imagine it’s April 2023. You’re on the comedown from yet another thrilling Masters tournament. You streamed it all day Thursday and Friday and and why wouldn’t you? It’s the pinnacle of the sport. Golf’s Super Bowl, many will tell you, and everyone who matters was involved. That was a nice change of pace, because it hasn’t been the case in eight months.
Golf Digest

How long can you wait when your ball is sitting on the edge of the cup?

In many cases, the Rules of Golf are extremely specific. For example, a ball can't be any smaller than 1.680 inches (or 42.67 millimeters) in diameter and can't weigh more than 1.620 ounces. In others? It gets a bit vague—and subject to more interpretation. Let's say you've put a...
ESPN

Tiger Woods to team with Rory McIlroy in The Match on Dec. 10

It's official: Tiger Woods is returning to the golf course Dec. 10 in the seventh edition of The Match. The 15-time major champion will team up with world No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole competition under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy

Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
golfmagic.com

The Match: Everything you need to know about Woods & McIlroy vs Spieth & Thomas

Golf fans are set to be treated to the most mouthwatering edition of The Match in December when four major champions tee it up in a pairs showdown. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have been instrumental in the PGA Tour's response to the LIV Golf Tour, will take on the common Ryder Cup partnership of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Golf.com

Top 100 Courses newbies: 5 amazing designs that didn’t make our ranking last time around

There’s a reason so many courses are entrenched in our Top 100 U.S. ranking: They’re iconic designs, many of which are destined to make our list in perpetuity. But that’s not to say there isn’t room for newcomers, and our newly released 2022-23 U.S. ranking has welcomed in five of them: Congressional (Blue), CapRock Ranch, Scioto, Davenport and Brookside.
Golf.com

Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship

Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...

