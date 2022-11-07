Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
golfmagic.com
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf Digest
How far did Ben Hogan and Sam Snead drive the ball? Unearthed study reveals.
No matter the sport, the same debate always ensues. Who was the best of all time, across every era?. Golf faces a peculiar challenge in this regard. It's not just that the fields have gotten stronger generally, but the equipment has changed, too. And the courses along with it. Ben Hogan and Sam Snead are undoubtedly two of the best golfers of all time whose names often—and rightfully—arrive in this conversation. But how can we truly estimate how good those players would fare against, say, Tiger Woods, when without a firm grasp of how far they drove the ball with the tools they did have?
Golf Digest
Pat Perez's list of PGA Tour stars who texted him congrats for his LIV success might surprise you
Many have been led to believe over the past few months that there's a huge rift between golfers on the PGA Tour and LIV. A real world Jets vs. Sharks situation unfolding over grass courses instead of paved city streets. Well, according to Pat Perez, that Cold War between these two tours might not be so cold after all.
Look: New Video Of Charlie Woods On Range Goes Viral
In football, everyone is waiting on Arch Manning. In basketball, they're waiting on Bronny James. In golf, they're waiting for Charlie Woods to go pro, and every time he goes to the range, the eyes follow. There's a new video of Tiger Woods' son practicing on the golf range and...
I'm a 'model' golf caddy in Vegas. What I wear impacts my tips, and I'm often the mama bear for drunk or rowdy golfers.
Ariana Sokol works for Platinum Tees. She reminds golfers to wear sunscreen, gives them medicine when they need it, and shares tips about the course.
Video Shows How Much Charlie Woods Out-Drove His Opponents
Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Tiger Woods watching his son Charlie on the driving range. The younger Woods was hitting bombs, just like his dad. Fast-forward a few days later and Charlie was back at it - except this time it was in competition. Playing in a tournament...
Golf.com
The next 6 months will teach us how popular pro golf really is
Let’s imagine it’s April 2023. You’re on the comedown from yet another thrilling Masters tournament. You streamed it all day Thursday and Friday and and why wouldn’t you? It’s the pinnacle of the sport. Golf’s Super Bowl, many will tell you, and everyone who matters was involved. That was a nice change of pace, because it hasn’t been the case in eight months.
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Michael Thorbjornsen details his experience winning the Drive, Chip & Putt at Augusta National
Golf Digest
How long can you wait when your ball is sitting on the edge of the cup?
In many cases, the Rules of Golf are extremely specific. For example, a ball can't be any smaller than 1.680 inches (or 42.67 millimeters) in diameter and can't weigh more than 1.620 ounces. In others? It gets a bit vague—and subject to more interpretation. Let's say you've put a...
ESPN
Tiger Woods to team with Rory McIlroy in The Match on Dec. 10
It's official: Tiger Woods is returning to the golf course Dec. 10 in the seventh edition of The Match. The 15-time major champion will team up with world No. 1 golfer Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole competition under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
Golf Digest
5 things you need to know ahead of the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup finale
The PGA Tour Champions takes center stage this week as it looks to crown two champions—the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and the season-long winner of the Charles Schwab Cup. The 72-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship is back at Phoenix Country Club (Nov. 10-13) this year, where...
Golf.com
GOLF’s Subpar: Michael Thorbjornsen talks finishing 4th at the Travelers Championship as an amateur
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy
Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
golfmagic.com
The Match: Everything you need to know about Woods & McIlroy vs Spieth & Thomas
Golf fans are set to be treated to the most mouthwatering edition of The Match in December when four major champions tee it up in a pairs showdown. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who have been instrumental in the PGA Tour's response to the LIV Golf Tour, will take on the common Ryder Cup partnership of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
Golf.com
Top 100 Courses newbies: 5 amazing designs that didn’t make our ranking last time around
There’s a reason so many courses are entrenched in our Top 100 U.S. ranking: They’re iconic designs, many of which are destined to make our list in perpetuity. But that’s not to say there isn’t room for newcomers, and our newly released 2022-23 U.S. ranking has welcomed in five of them: Congressional (Blue), CapRock Ranch, Scioto, Davenport and Brookside.
Golf.com
Are the Top 10 courses in the U.S. locked into place? Don’t count on it
A big change at the No. 10 spot of GOLF’s new Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking is catching attention on the West Coast. Our raters explain why every course 11 through 20 has a shot of getting in that coveted Top 10 by the time our next list comes out.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Changes to rules of golf | The Match finalized | Houston Open photos
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as the PGA Tour heads to Houston. Via the USGA…“The USGA and The R&A have unveiled a regular update to the Rules of Golf as they continue to make the Rules easier to understand and apply. The new Rules will go into effect on January 1, 2023.”
Golf.com
Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship
Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...
