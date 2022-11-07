As a survey of the growing prominence and visibility of women in film, the latest ACA Cinema Project series The Female Gaze: Women Filmmakers from JAPAN CUTS and Beyond focuses on the essential roles that female artists play from behind the camera in Japanese cinema, from directing and screenwriting to production and cinematography. This array of screenings and premieres at Japan Society in New York City includes new mainstream and independent works from JAPAN CUTS alumni and rising talents as well as a classics selection. The series offers a much-needed deep dive into the remarkable and overlooked contributions of women in contemporary Japanese cinema.

19 HOURS AGO