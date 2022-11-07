ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyperallergic

The Female Gaze: Women Filmmakers from JAPAN CUTS and Beyond

As a survey of the growing prominence and visibility of women in film, the latest ACA Cinema Project series The Female Gaze: Women Filmmakers from JAPAN CUTS and Beyond focuses on the essential roles that female artists play from behind the camera in Japanese cinema, from directing and screenwriting to production and cinematography. This array of screenings and premieres at Japan Society in New York City includes new mainstream and independent works from JAPAN CUTS alumni and rising talents as well as a classics selection. The series offers a much-needed deep dive into the remarkable and overlooked contributions of women in contemporary Japanese cinema.
Hyperallergic

The Sikh International Film Festival Returns to NYC

The Sikh International Film Festival returns to New York City this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. A total of 17 films centered around Sikh history, diaspora, and innovation will be showcased at Manhattan’s Rubin Museum this Saturday, November 12, and guests are invited to celebrate at an afterparty at the museum from 8pm onwards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy