kjan.com
Five suspects arrested in drug-related kidnapping
(Radio Iowa) – Five people are now jailed and more arrests are expected in what Des Moines police say was a drug-related kidnapping. On Monday night, a 20-year-old Des Moines man was reported missing as rumors swirled he’d been kidnapped. On Tuesday morning, investigators found evidence the unidentified man had been held against his will and assaulted in an apartment — but had been moved to another apartment. His captors released him and detectives found him at a hospital with significant injuries.
Villisca woman arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine
(Montgomery Co) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57-year-old Stephanie Hightshoe, of Villisca, on Tuesday for two counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine. Hightshoe was held on bond.
KCCI.com
Police: 5 arrested, 6 charged in Des Moines drug-related kidnapping investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have arrested five people and charged a sixth after a drug-related kidnapping. Police report that 21-year-old Brandon Johnson, 21-year-old Deng Gai, 22-year-old Michel Gai, 22-year-old Rodney Benson, and Marquis Walker have each been charged. All are from the Des Moines area. Court documents say...
Multiple arrests after Des Moines kidnapping case leads to murder suspect
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October. Police began investigating Monday night after 20-year-old Capone Blake was reported missing as the victim of a rumored kidnapping, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Tuesday morning, police […]
kjan.com
Traffic stop in Red Oak results in 2 arrests on drug charges
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A traffic stop in Red Oak a little after 2-a.m. today (Tuesday), resulted in the arrest of two men on drug charges. Officers conducted the traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Hammond Street and at around 2:30-p.m. arrested 47-year-old Markus Eugene Johnson, of Red Oak, for Possession of a Controlled Substance/2nd offense – Methamphetamine. His bond was set at $2,000.
kjan.com
Harlan Police: Arrest report, 10/1/22-11/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan Police Department today (Tuesday), released a little more than a month’s worth of arrest information (Oct. 1-Nov. 2). From the latest to the earliest…. November 2, 2022: William Alva Eddington II, age 39, Dunlap, was arrested following a call for service. Eddington...
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports six arrests. Among the arrests is that of 83-year-old John Skalberg, of Red Oak. Skalberg was arrested Friday for Fraudulent Practice 1st Offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. In other activity:. 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, of Spencer was arrested last Monday for...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.
KCCI.com
What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
kjan.com
Creston Police report, 11/7/22 – man & woman from Norwalk arrested on drug charges
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report there were three arrests Saturday. At around 2:40-a.m., Saturday, 32-year-old Shey Peterson, of Wisconsin, was arrested at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center. He was charged with OWI/1st offense and later released on bond. And, at around 1:35-p.m. Saturday,...
kjan.com
Page County Sheriff’s report: 2 accidents on Oct. 29th
The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports there were two separate accidents that took place on Oct. 29th:. At approximately 3:44 PM the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident on A Avenue north of Shenandoah. A 16 year old male was the driver of the vehicle and only occupant of a 2009 Pontiac G6 owned by Stephanie Petersen of Shenandoah. The vehicle lost control on the gravel, entered the east ditch, flipped end over end, and reversed ends, prior to coming to rest. The male juvenile was transported to the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital by Shenandoah EMS service. He was issued a citation for Failure to maintain control of vehicle.
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
kjan.com
2 crashes in Creston last week
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department says no injuries were reported following a crash Wednesday afternoon, at the uncontrolled intersection of Harsh and Mulberry Streets. According to the report, 38-year-old Denise Michelle Squires, of Creston, was driving a 2018 Lexus northbound on Mulberry, at the same time a 2002 Dodge pickup driven by 17-year-old Jesetta D. Miller, of Creston, was traveling west on Harsh Street.
2 Iowa counties ordered to recount votes immediately due to 'technical problems'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in Warren, Des Moines and Linn counties are still waiting on official election results from Tuesday night after Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the counties experienced "technical problems." Due to this, Pate is calling on Des Moines and Warren counties to conduct...
kmaland.com
Ringgold County search warrant nets 3 arrests
(Bedford) -- Multiple suspects are in custody following a search warrant in Ringgold County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says charges have been filed against Jason Parker, Margaret Williams, and Jonathan Lovell after deputies with Taylor and Ringgold County conducted a search warrant in the 1500 block of 112nd Avenue Wednesday. Authorities say the warrant recovered more than 25 firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and property believed to be stolen from Ringgold and Taylor County. The search warrant comes as the two Sheriff's Offices were investigating recent burglaries and controlled substance violations and were made aware of a felon in possession of a firearm.
kjan.com
Hit and run accident in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – A man was cited for Failure to provide proof of insurance, following a hit-and-run accident Friday afternoon, in Red Oak. According to Red Oak Police, officers were called to 300 block of W. Reed Street, for a report of a hit-and-run property damage accident. They observed a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 legally parked in front of a residence with damage to the driver’s side rear. The owner of the truck, said a black SUV was parked across the street in front of the Red Oak Greenhouse, when it backed into the parked truck. The SUV took off westbound on Reed Street. There were no injuries reported.
kjan.com
Clearfield woman arrested on drug & theft charges during a stolen property investigation
(Mount Ayr, Iowa) – The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Clearfield was arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug charges. Authorities say 34-year-old Margaret J. Williams was arrested on an outstanding Ringgold County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance/3rd offense (Class-D Felony), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She also faces Felony charges of Theft/1st Degree (a Class C Felony) and a Controlled Substance Violation (a Class B Felony). Williams’ bond was set at $40,000.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office is investigating issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct administrative recounts […]
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors to act on Conservation Board appointment & bids for the County farm sale
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will meet 9-a.m. Wednesday in their Board Room at the Cass County Courthouse, in Atlantic. On their agenda is accepting the resignation of Conservation Board member Phil Pryzchodzin, and the appointment of Blaine Behnken as a replacement. The Board is also expected to act on approving the use of Opiod Recovery Funds in the amount $6,400, to host a mental health class for police and sheriff’s deparment personnel, in Atlantic. Last month, Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue said he would like to host the training in Atlantic, in March, 2023, for area law enforcement.
