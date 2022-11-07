Read full article on original website
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
Popculture
Ty Gibbs' Dad Coy Dies Hours After NASCAR Driver Wins Xfinity Series Championship
Coy Gibbs, the father of NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs and the son of NFL legend Joe Gibbs, has died. He was 49 years old. According to NASCAR.com, Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night, just hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. He was the vice chairman and chief operating officer for Joe Gibbs Racing.
NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson Returning as Owner, Driver
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who retired from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2020 season, is returning to the sport as a part owner and part-time driver, according to the Associated Press.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Jalopnik
Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
5 best NASCAR Cup Series drivers for the 2022 season
The 2022 NASCAR season has concluded after the first year of the NextGen car. Let's dive into the five best NASCAR drivers during the 2022 season.
lastwordonsports.com
NASCAR Owner’s Championship: Comparing the Start and End of Playoffs
The 16 teams competing in the 2022 NASCAR Owner’s Championship Playoffs looked slightly different from the Driver’s Championship. The 2022 NASCAR Owner’s Championship Playoffs were something that fans paid more attention to this season compared to recent years. That is due to the possibility of having a different Owner and Driver Champion for the first time since 1963.
