NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Jalopnik

Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Owner’s Championship: Comparing the Start and End of Playoffs

The 16 teams competing in the 2022 NASCAR Owner’s Championship Playoffs looked slightly different from the Driver’s Championship. The 2022 NASCAR Owner’s Championship Playoffs were something that fans paid more attention to this season compared to recent years. That is due to the possibility of having a different Owner and Driver Champion for the first time since 1963.

