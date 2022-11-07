Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs' Dad Coy Dies Hours After NASCAR Driver Wins Xfinity Series Championship
Coy Gibbs, the father of NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs and the son of NFL legend Joe Gibbs, has died. He was 49 years old. According to NASCAR.com, Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night, just hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. He was the vice chairman and chief operating officer for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR TV Ratings: Phoenix Raceway (November 2022)
Phoenix Raceway tv ratings; Viewership from every race in 2022. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Phoenix, Arizona. The 1-mile of Phoenix Raceway hosted the championship race for the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for the 2022 season below. 408k saw Friday’s NASCAR...
