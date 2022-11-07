For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.

2 DAYS AGO