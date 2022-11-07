ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sportscasting

3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022

Denny Hamlin's Coca-Cola 600 victory was one of the best races of the NASCAR season, but two others topped it. The post 3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jalopnik

Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship

For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: Phoenix Raceway (November 2022)

Phoenix Raceway tv ratings; Viewership from every race in 2022. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Phoenix, Arizona. The 1-mile of Phoenix Raceway hosted the championship race for the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series. View NASCAR tv ratings for the 2022 season below. 408k saw Friday’s NASCAR...
