Brooklyn, NY

brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions

The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine

Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million

A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
BROOKLYN, NY
travelingformiles.com

Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it

NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Vacant luxury co-ops, Bay Ridge landlord sued, & more

Housing advocates call on Mayor Eric Adams to create fairer guidelines for affordable housing projects (Politico) New York Attorney General Letitia James sues a Bay Ridge landlord for allegedly scheming tenants out of millions of dollars (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the third-least affordable housing market in the U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown

Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Bronx resident says NYCHA apartment plagued with ignored issues

Zujeiry Sanchez says she has been dealing with ignored maintenance issues in her NYCHA apartment located in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx. “The pipes are breaking apart. It’s flooding the whole apartment. Our floors are sinking in,” Sanchez said. What You Need To Know. A NYCHA tenant...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Child, adult injured in fire at Wagner Houses in East Harlem

NEW YORK - A fire at an East Harlem NYCHA complex left two people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is a child. An adult was also injured. They were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive. Fire investigators are trying to determine how this happened. Windows on the 10th floor of the building have plywood in place of glass now. An air conditioning unit that was in one of those windows earlier Tuesday could be spotted lying on the ground, burned from flames. Police say the fire stated in the kitchen just before 1 p.m. at the Wagner Houses on First Avenue between 120th and 122nd Streets. An upstairs neighbor from the 11th floor told Mitchell she saw a boy whose chest was covered in burns. Police say they have no reason to believe the child was home alone, but they have not released the relationship between him and the injured adult. Thankfully the victims will survive. The investigation continues to determine the cause. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Friends Fear Missing Woman May be Abused

BRONX - Frantic family members and friends of a missing Connecticut woman are offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Hollyann Smith, 24, who was last heard from on October 25, somewhere along Webster Avenue.
BRONX, NY

