Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC SubwayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be AbusedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Related
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions
The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine
Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million
A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
travelingformiles.com
Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it
Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
Worker who died in Brooklyn bakery freezer was caught in machine blades
The Brooklyn bakery worker found lifeless inside a walk-in freezer died of an accident, the city medical examiner’s office said Monday.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing $2,000 cash, headphones at Royal Coach Diner
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is wanted for a diner robbery in the Bronx.
brickunderground.com
Vacant luxury co-ops, Bay Ridge landlord sued, & more
Housing advocates call on Mayor Eric Adams to create fairer guidelines for affordable housing projects (Politico) New York Attorney General Letitia James sues a Bay Ridge landlord for allegedly scheming tenants out of millions of dollars (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the third-least affordable housing market in the U.S....
Bronx landmark known as the birthplace of hip-hop goes up in flames
The 18-story Bronx building marked as the birthplace of hip-hop went up in flames early Tuesday morning.
Eater
A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown
Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
Man, 25, found with bruises, cuts inside Brooklyn sports bar: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man found inside a Brooklyn sports bar Sunday night, authorities said.
therealdeal.com
Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
NBC New York
Tenants Angry for Answers From Management as NYC High-Rise Injury Count Hits 46
It's hard for Tony Manasseh to think about Saturday's fire. The midtown high-rise apartment building where he lives caught fire after FDNY investigators say a faulty lithium-ion battery attached to an e-bike sparked on the 20th floor. "Until I opened the door for my wife and I to get out,...
Person pulled from Hudson River off Manhattan
A person was pulled from the Hudson River during a massive emergency response Tuesday morning. The person was removed from the water by FDNY members responding to a call just before 10:30 a.m.
NY1
Bronx resident says NYCHA apartment plagued with ignored issues
Zujeiry Sanchez says she has been dealing with ignored maintenance issues in her NYCHA apartment located in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx. “The pipes are breaking apart. It’s flooding the whole apartment. Our floors are sinking in,” Sanchez said. What You Need To Know. A NYCHA tenant...
4 cars stolen from same Staten Island block in 24 hours; 7 across borough
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As car thefts continue to rise this year in the borough, seven were stolen in the past 24 hours — with four thefts occurring on one Westerleigh street, according to police. While law-enforcement officials on Staten Island continue to remind residents to take their...
Child, adult injured in fire at Wagner Houses in East Harlem
NEW YORK - A fire at an East Harlem NYCHA complex left two people hospitalized Tuesday afternoon. One of the victims is a child. An adult was also injured. They were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to survive. Fire investigators are trying to determine how this happened. Windows on the 10th floor of the building have plywood in place of glass now. An air conditioning unit that was in one of those windows earlier Tuesday could be spotted lying on the ground, burned from flames. Police say the fire stated in the kitchen just before 1 p.m. at the Wagner Houses on First Avenue between 120th and 122nd Streets. An upstairs neighbor from the 11th floor told Mitchell she saw a boy whose chest was covered in burns. Police say they have no reason to believe the child was home alone, but they have not released the relationship between him and the injured adult. Thankfully the victims will survive. The investigation continues to determine the cause.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be Abused
BRONX - Frantic family members and friends of a missing Connecticut woman are offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Hollyann Smith, 24, who was last heard from on October 25, somewhere along Webster Avenue.
vegnews.com
Vegan Doughnut Shop Makes History as First Black-Owned Business in NYC’s Brooklyn Heights
There’s a new vegan doughnut shop making history in New York City’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Opened last month, Cloudy Donut Co. is Brooklyn Heights’ first documented, Black-owned food and beverage business. “[Being the first] means a great deal to us, and we’re proud of it, but it’s...
Comments / 0