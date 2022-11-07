The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea People who consume a lot of news on social media are more likely to be skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and also more hesitant about getting vaccinated, according to our newly published research. But we found that social media users with higher levels of news literacy have more confidence in COVID-19 shots. Other research has found that heavy reliance on social media exposed individuals to misinformation related to COVID-19, especially on the efficacy of vaccines. In the thick of the pandemic in 2020, we measured how skeptical social media users...

7 DAYS AGO