What are the best first round playoff games in Southwest Florida?

The playoffs are here, and there will be plenty of action in Southwest Florida. A total of 15 high school football teams from Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties qualified for the FHSAA regionals, and three of them earned the No. 1 seeds in their regions.

There are a handful of local teams playing each other in the first round, and we've highlighted those matchups below. Here are all the games to watch on Friday, Nov. 11, as the march to a state championship begins:

Game of the Week

Lely (6-4) at Dunbar (7-1): The teams in this Class 3S-Region 4 game are similar, and not just because of their orange jerseys. Both are loaded with athletes and play quick, aggressive defense. However, the offenses operate very differently. Lely rushes for more than 200 yards a game while Dunbar passes for more than 200 yards a game.

The Trojans made the playoffs despite an 0-3 start to the season by winning five of their past six games. The hot streak came after moving Jakeem Tanelus from receiver to run-first quarterback. Dunbar gets to host this game because of a giant comeback last week to win a district title. The Tigers were down 14 points to Fort Myers with four minutes left but won 29-27 in overtime.

Fort Myers (6-3) at Port Charlotte (6-2): The Green Wave will have to get past last week's heartbreaking loss quickly in this 3S-Region 4 game. Fort Myers was up 21-7 on Dunbar, at home, late in the fourth quarter before losing 29-27 in overtime. Now the Greenies have to travel to Port Charlotte, which won a district championship. Neither team has won a playoff game since 2019.

The Pirates started this season 1-2 but have ripped off four straight wins. However, they have only played two games since Hurricane Ian devastated their community on Sept. 28. Fort Myers was on a six-game winning streak before losing to Dunbar.

Barron Collier (6-3) at North Fort Myers (6-1): North Fort Myers has won five straight games since a Week 2 loss to Dunbar, who the Red Knights could face in the 3S-Region 4 quarterfinals. During that winning streak, North's defense has been dominant. The Knights have only given up seven points total the past five games.

However, none of North's opponents have had an offense as strong as Barron Collier's. Cougars quarterback Tommy Mooncotch has more than 1,400 yards passing, and running back Bryan Daniels has more than 800 yards rushing.

Lehigh (4-3) at Palmetto (6-3): Even though Lehigh won a district title, the Lightning have to go on the road because they are the No. 5 seed in 4S-Region 4. Palmetto, which also won its district, is the fourth seed. This could be the final game for the nation's No. 1 running back Richard Young before he heads to Alabama. Before he goes, Young will try to lead Lehigh to its first playoff win since 2009.

Riverview (3-6) at Gulf Coast (8-2): Gulf Coast, the No. 2 seed in 4S-Region 4, already has set a program record for wins in a season. Now the Sharks will try to make more history by winning their first playoff game. Gulf Coast is 0-8 all-time in the FHSAA playoffs. Quarterback Konner Barrett has started all four years for the Sharks and he'd love to lead his team to a postseason win. Riverview, from Sarasota, has a losing record but played a strong schedule.

Estero (8-1) at DeSoto County (6-3): Estero has the better record and the better seeding, but the Wildcats have to open 2S-Region 4 on the road. That's because Estero didn't win its district. The Wildcats' one loss was to 2S-District 16 champ Bishop Verot. DeSoto did win its district, but the Bulldogs are the sixth seed thanks to a weaker strength of schedule.

Community School (4-3) at First Baptist (6-2): This game probably won't be close. First Baptist beat Community School 42-0 just two weeks ago. However, the game is worth highlighting because it's a matchup of private school district rivals. These teams' football fields sit less than half a mile apart in North Naples. First Baptist won the regional title last year.

Other games:

Moore Haven at Evangelical Christian (Class 1S-Region 4)

Mulberry at Bishop Verot (2S-4)

Braden River at Naples (3S-4)

Riverdale at Venice (4S-4)