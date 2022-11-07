Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Fun Activities to Do with Kids in Lancaster, PA, This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pictures: You could stay in this Shoe House in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an old woman who lived in a shoe…and it could be you! Well, sort of. The unique Haines Shoe House is a York County icon. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a shoe-shaped home — and it recently became available for short-term vacation rentals. According to the Haines […]
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane expected to open Friday, Nov. 11
HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane will be opening on Friday, the park said in a press release. The event features fan-favorite rides, a visit with Santa, festive Hershey character experiences and more. It will run through Jan. 1, 2023. This year's experience will feature more lights than ever...
Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition
A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
In addition to Nike, another big name retailer is coming to Tanger Outlets Hershey
Columbia Sportswear is coming to the Hershey area. The Columbia Factory Store will open on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlets Hershey, the shopping center announced. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Dauphin County ice cream shop ending season early after warm-weather rush
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — 3B Ice Cream, an ice cream shop with multiple locations throughout the Midstate, announced that this week will be its last for the 2022 season. According to a Facebook post made by 3B Ice Cream, “The warm weather this past week has depleted our inventory so much that we have decided this […]
New Vietnamese restaurant now open in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A new 1,600 square-foot Vietnamese restaurant called “Pho Lotus” held its grand opening in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The new family-owned Vietnamese restaurant is owned and operated by Hao Vu, and his wife Thuy Vang, according to brother-in-law, Carter Nguyen. This...
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
Planned lane restriction Wednesday for Route 22 westbound in Susquehanna Township
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, November 9, PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Route 22 in Susquehanna Township due to a bridge inspection. PennDOT says the lane restriction will cause only one lane to operate from about 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. While driving through...
Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
Club closes after Harrisburg city flags ‘illegal activity’ with hookah lounge
A Harrisburg restaurant and nightclub along Second Street has permanently closed after city officials said they informed the owner about illegal activity taking place at the venue. Owner Joe Hobbs said he recently shutdown Nyree’s Lounge at 321 N. Second St., citing frustrations operating in the city. Nyree’s opened in...
High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election
York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
A Concrete Rose Blooms in Lancaster City
Between 1989–1991, the late Tupak Shakur wrote a collection of poetry that went on to be published posthumously at the end of the millenium. Evita Colon and Solise White are the co-owners of A Concrete Rose Bookbar, one of Lancaster’s newest hangouts. The name is an homage to Shakur, whose poem, “The Rose That grew from Concrete”, encapsulates strength, growth, and beauty despite all obstacles.
