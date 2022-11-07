ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27 News

Pictures: You could stay in this Shoe House in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an old woman who lived in a shoe…and it could be you! Well, sort of. The unique Haines Shoe House is a York County icon. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a shoe-shaped home — and it recently became available for short-term vacation rentals. According to the Haines […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Department store moving back home to York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
RED LION, PA
abc27.com

Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane expected to open Friday, Nov. 11

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark's Christmas Candylane will be opening on Friday, the park said in a press release. The event features fan-favorite rides, a visit with Santa, festive Hershey character experiences and more. It will run through Jan. 1, 2023. This year's experience will feature more lights than ever...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster County baker wins Food Network competition

A Lancaster County baker recently iced the competition in a baking contest. Blayre Wright won this year's title of Food Network's Halloween baking champion. "It was definitely like a dream come true," she said. Wright, who owns Flouretta Sweet in Manheim, was contacted over Instagram to be on the show.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?

The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

New Vietnamese restaurant now open in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A new 1,600 square-foot Vietnamese restaurant called “Pho Lotus” held its grand opening in Lancaster on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The new family-owned Vietnamese restaurant is owned and operated by Hao Vu, and his wife Thuy Vang, according to brother-in-law, Carter Nguyen. This...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Holiday makers market to take place near Hershey

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a holiday makers market at The Englewood near Hershey this holiday season. The historic barn will host its first makers market on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free for anyone who wants to attend.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

High turnout and faster count highlight midterm election

York, PA — With the eyes of the nation squarely on Pennsylvania and the vote counting process, there were very few problems statewide. Turnout ended up to be high for a midterm election. “I think overall it went pretty smoothly,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. “In...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

A Concrete Rose Blooms in Lancaster City

Between 1989–1991, the late Tupak Shakur wrote a collection of poetry that went on to be published posthumously at the end of the millenium. Evita Colon and Solise White are the co-owners of A Concrete Rose Bookbar, one of Lancaster’s newest hangouts. The name is an homage to Shakur, whose poem, “The Rose That grew from Concrete”, encapsulates strength, growth, and beauty despite all obstacles.
LANCASTER, PA

