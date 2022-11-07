James Irvin Edwards, age 77 of Cornelia, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cartersville, Georgia on August 31, 1945, James was the son of the late George C. and Mabel Wilson Edwards. James was a graduate of South Habersham High School and Piedmont College. He had an extensive career with Fieldale Farms, Inc. spanning more than 55 years of loyal and dedicated service. He last served as internal auditor. James was extremely active both privately and professionally with many civic and charitable organizations. Many will remember him as an active Troop Leader with Boy Scouts of America. He was also a Volunteer Fireman with Clarkesville Fire Department when he was younger, and coached many little league teams. James never met a stranger and always had a welcoming smile for everyone. No doubt, his greatest accomplishment in life was his children and grandchildren who he greatly adored. James was an active member of Harvest Christian church where he was a past Sunday School teacher and he was also known to play the organ for communion. In his spare time, James could be found on the golf course, cheering on the Atlanta Braves, or possibly enjoying a NASCAR race.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO