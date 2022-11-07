Read full article on original website
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Mr. J.W. Fields, Age 82 Dahlonega
Mr. J.W. Fields, age 82 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.
Ann Maxwell Arwood, age 85, of Clarkesville
Ann Maxwell Arwood, age 85, of Clarkesville, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born on January 7, 1937, in Baldwin, she was a daughter of the late Tatum Lafayette Maxwell and Wilma Ayers Maxwell. Mrs. Arwood was a homemaker who loved all of her family, and especially her grandchildren. Above all she loved the Lord and her church at Bethesda Fellowship.
James Irvin Edwards, Age 77 Cornelia
James Irvin Edwards, age 77 of Cornelia, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cartersville, Georgia on August 31, 1945, James was the son of the late George C. and Mabel Wilson Edwards. James was a graduate of South Habersham High School and Piedmont College. He had an extensive career with Fieldale Farms, Inc. spanning more than 55 years of loyal and dedicated service. He last served as internal auditor. James was extremely active both privately and professionally with many civic and charitable organizations. Many will remember him as an active Troop Leader with Boy Scouts of America. He was also a Volunteer Fireman with Clarkesville Fire Department when he was younger, and coached many little league teams. James never met a stranger and always had a welcoming smile for everyone. No doubt, his greatest accomplishment in life was his children and grandchildren who he greatly adored. James was an active member of Harvest Christian church where he was a past Sunday School teacher and he was also known to play the organ for communion. In his spare time, James could be found on the golf course, cheering on the Atlanta Braves, or possibly enjoying a NASCAR race.
Patricia “Pat” Nordan, age 92, of Cleveland
Patricia “Pat” Nordan, age 92, of Cleveland, passed away on Sunday,. Mrs. Nordan was born on November 18, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the. late Edgar and Willie Ruth Thompson Patton. She and her mother owned. Ruth Patton’s Florist and was a member of Mossy Creek United Methodist...
Virginia Marie Cathy Carter, Age 83 Clarkesville
Virginia Marie Cathey Carter, age 83 of Clarkesville, passed away November 5, 2022. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on July 17, 1939, Mrs. Carter was the daughter of the late Hershel and Leatha Jones Cathey. Mrs. Carter was a homemaker and a member of Hollywood Baptist Church. She enjoyed collecting antiques and also enjoyed cross stitching, sewing and other crafts Mrs. Carter was an excellent cook and she also enjoyed working in their yard. Above all, Mrs. Carter loved the Lord and she loved her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carter is preceded in death by siblings Robert Cathey, Marvin Cathey, Odell Cathey, Mary Anderson, Edith Dark, Louise Dover and Mildred Rayner.
Connie Reagin Sayer, Age 75 Clarkesville
Connie Reagin Sayer, age 75 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 04, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. An online guest registry is available for the Sayer family at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in...
Human Skeletal Remains Found On Duncan Bridge Road
(Cleveland)- White County Sheriff Rick Kelley revealed Wednesday that human skeletal. remains were found on Duncan Bridge Road. Kelley said the shocking discovery was made Tuesday by a property owner on the side of the road in the 6000 block of Georgia 384/Duncan Bridge Road. The sheriff’s office asked the...
Nicole To Impact North Georgia
(Cleveland)- White County 9-1-1 On Call could be placed on heightened standby for Thursday Night and Friday as officials watch the developments of Tropical Strom Nicole. The latest information has the track of the storm nudging south and westward so North and Central Georgia are at risk for heavy rain, and strong winds Thursday into Friday morning.
Pedestrians Struck By Vehicle In Cleveland
(Cleveland)- Two pedestrians were injured Tuesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in the parking lot in front of The Sunflower Restaurant. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the pedestrians were crossing the parking lot to go into the restaurant and just before making it to the sidewalk they were both struck by a small SUV. He said both pedestrians, who were not identified, were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Cleveland Man Charged In His Wife’s Death
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man now faces two counts of murder following an incident last month in White County. A news release from White County Sheriff Rick Kelley said on October 23rd White County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 52 Shadow Creek Point Cleveland, for a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, deputies found a fifty-eight-year-old female who had been run over by a truck.
Cleveland First Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Dedication Sunday November 13th
Cleveland First Baptist Church announces that Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Dedication will be held during morning worship at the church Sunday, November 13th. Cleveland First Baptist Church will be the central drop off location for all area boxes collected from November 14th – 21st. Call the church office at...
November 8th General Election Results
(Cleveland)… White County election results have been tabulated. White County Election Supervisor, Jody Davis, reports that 60.85% of registered voters cast ballots. Complete but unofficial results. 12,759 voted out of 20,968 registered voters. A link to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office for statewide races:. Link to the...
Cleveland Man Charged With DUI After Crashing Into A House
(Cleveland)- A 41-year-old Cleveland man was cited over the weekend with Driving Under The Influence following an accident where the vehicle he was operating struck a house. The White County Sheriff’s Office accident report states the vehicle was traveling north on Windy Acres Road approaching a cul-de-sac the driver, identified as 41-year-old Robert J. Herron, lost control of the vehicle traveled off the roadway down into the front yard at 513 Windy Acres Road. The vehicle struck several fixed objects, bushes, striking the front porch and coming to rest against the house. The report states the vehicle as well as the residence sustained substantial damage.
Local Officials Watching Subtropical Storm Nicole
(Cleveland)- Subtropical Storm Nicole has local officials on alert to the latest developments. The forecast track has shifted west and north across Georgia from earlier forecasts. Don Strength, White County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director advised Tuesday morning that the potential for strong winds and heavy rain impacts have increased...
Veteran’s Program Friday November 11th At Freedom Park Cancelled Due To Weather
The Roy Head Post 16 of the American Legion in Cleveland will have a Veteran’s Day program at Freedom Park in Cleveland, Friday November 11th at 11 AM. Everyone is welcome to come out and recognize our veterans. Cancelled due to weather on Friday.
Alysee Dobbs AAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week
(Cleveland)- Congratulations to junior Alysee Dobbs on being named the AAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Dobbs was a key contributor in the Lady Bears 72-58 win over SAU, featuring a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds!. Alysee Dobbs of Truett McConnell is the Appalachian Athletic Conference...
Broadwell First Place In State Cross Country
(Cleveland)- White County Senior Nealeigh Broadwell picked up a first-place win in the state Cross Country meet. Lloyd Collins, White County High Athletic Director said Broadwell won the state championship title in the class 3-A race in a time of 20 minutes 35 seconds. The meet was held at Carrollton High School this past Saturday November 5th.
Thirty Plus Percent Of White County Voters Have Cast Ballots
(Cleveland)- It has been a busy past three weeks with registered voters in White County getting out and casting ballots in the advanced voting process. Friday was the last day of early voting and was the biggest of those, as far as turnout, with a total of 669 people casting votes. That adds up to just shy of seven thousand voters, 6945 to be exact that cast early ballots. Add to that the 558 absentee ballots that have been received and White County Election Supervisor.
White County Government Offices Closed Friday November 11th
White County Government Offices will be closed, Friday November 11th in observance of Veterans Day. The White County Board of Commissioners will hold a Called Meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the Administration Building. The public is welcome to attend. White County...
White County Board of Tax Assessors Meeting Wednesday November 9th
The White County Board of Tax Assessors will hold a regular meeting Wednesday November 9th at 9 AM. The meeting will be held in the Assessors office located in the lower level of the Mauney Service Center on the Helen Highway. The public is welcome to attend.
