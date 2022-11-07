National Nacho Day is Sunday, Nov. 6, and restaurants across America will offer deals on everyone's favorite spicy, cheese-covered dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of women whose husbands were stationed at the military base in Eagle Pass, Texas, walked into the Victory Club in Piedras Negras, just across the border in Mexico. The club was closed but instead of turning them away, maître d' Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped up a quick appetizer of fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and pickled jalapeños.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO