Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 9, per PFF
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Miami Dolphins, 35-32, on Sunday to drop to 3-6 on the season.
But quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance, where he rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. While the defense again struggled, Fields is developing into a star before our eyes, and the offense is night-and-day from where it was in Week 6.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 9 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
10
LT Braxton Jones
9
RT Riley Reiff
8
C Sam Mustipher
7
RB David Montgomery
6
WR Dante Pettis
5
WR Darnell Mooney
4
TE Cole Kmet
3
RG Teven Jenkins
2
QB Justin Fields
1
TE Trevon Wesco
Grade: 81.3
