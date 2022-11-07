ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 9, per PFF

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqvvG_0j1wsiSy00

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Miami Dolphins, 35-32, on Sunday to drop to 3-6 on the season.

But quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance, where he rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. While the defense again struggled, Fields is developing into a star before our eyes, and the offense is night-and-day from where it was in Week 6.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 9 loss. Here are the top 10 Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

10

LT Braxton Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLhwp_0j1wsiSy00
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

9

RT Riley Reiff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3534U5_0j1wsiSy00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

8

C Sam Mustipher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc5v2_0j1wsiSy00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

7

RB David Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYHY4_0j1wsiSy00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

6

WR Dante Pettis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKzcQ_0j1wsiSy00
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

5

WR Darnell Mooney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXtgI_0j1wsiSy00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

4

TE Cole Kmet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vCQxg_0j1wsiSy00
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

3

RG Teven Jenkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIhdy_0j1wsiSy00
AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

2

QB Justin Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4sGI_0j1wsiSy00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1

TE Trevon Wesco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaX1w_0j1wsiSy00
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 81.3

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

