Man sentenced to 7-10 years for '21 homicide

An East Toledo man pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter Monday, and Judge Gary Cook promptly sentenced him to seven to 10 years in prison.

Deshawn Larde, 32, of the 400 block of Euclid Avenue, was originally charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, all with gun specifications. But after taking a plea deal, his charges were reduced to one count of involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification.

Larde stood accused of killing Miles Crawford, 33, in November, 2021, near Weber and Maple streets. The Lucas County Coroner ruled Mr. Crawford’s death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. It wasn’t until February that Larde was arrested and charged in the murder.

In Judge Cook’s courtroom in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court, Larde stood before half a dozen members of Mr. Crawford’s family, as well as several members of his own family. After accepting Larde’s plea, Judge Cook moved immediately to sentencing, ordering him to serve four to six years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge plus an additional mandatory three-year term for the gun specification.

Larde received credit for 272 days served in jail so far. Upon release, he will be subject to two to five years of parole.