Top stars, best performances in Week 10 of the 2022 Washington high school football season

The playoffs are finally here.

With state berths on the line last week, players showed up and carried their teams into the state playoffs whether it was with a big performance or a clutch play.

These players stood out in Week 10.

Top stars, best performances of Week 10

Jaxsen Beck, Black Hills (2A)

Led Black Hills to the state playoffs after a 1-8 season last year throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Mark Morris.

Kayde Bodine, Sumner (4A)

Accounted for four touchdowns in the Spartans win over Kentridge with passing scores of 12, 15 and 18 yards. Also scored on a short quarterback keeper.

Aiden Brown, Kalama (2B)

The Chinooks quarterback did all he could, rushing for 325 yards and five touchdowns, but Kalama came up short in an overtime loss to Raymond-South Bend.

Ryder Bumgarner, Stanwood (3A)

Bumgarner racked up 261 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries to lead Stanwood to the state playoffs in a win over Lakes.

Isaiah Carlson, Ferndale (3A)

This time last year, Carlson was hurt and unable to help his team. This year, he's a full-go and his 215 yards and three scores put Ferndale in the 3A state playoffs.

William Carreto, Yelm (3A)

Rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 10 and 14 yards in the Tornados’ lopsided win over Bishop Blanchet to open the playoffs.

Cameron Crooks, Skyview (4A)

Despite the game being played in an absolute downpour from the start, Puyallup still threw the ball - and Crooks made the Vikings pay with his two interceptions.

Kolten Fluke, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (2B)

Accounted for four touchdowns in a blowout win of Adna. Fluke threw for three scores and ran in another all before halftime.

Jackson Hale, Mount Spokane (3A)

The defensive back got it done in all three phases with a blocked punt, fumble recovery and a rushing touchdown in the Wildcats’ win over Lake Washington.

Scottre Humphrey, Rainier Beach (3A)

Led the Vikings to a 38-7 win over Mountain View with 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns on runs of nine and 50 yards. Also had a 37-yard receiving touchdown.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln of Tacoma (3A)

How far the Abes go in the playoffs will depend heavily on how well Johnson plays. Six touchdowns and 279 total yards of offense is a good start.

Logan Lisherness, Emerald Ridge (4A)

Made plays on both sides of the ball with two first-half rushing touchdowns (and 99 total yards) and was the beneficiary of a tipped ball that fell into his hands for an interception.

Kolton Matson, Lake Stevens (4A)

It was a blowout win for the Vikings - and Matson was the driving force behind it tossing six first-half touchdowns, including three scores to ninth grader Trevin Walker.

Conner Noah, Kelso (3A)

Ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns to help Kelso rally from a 24-point deficit against Gig Harbor to move on to the 3A state playoffs.

Johnny Swartsel, Okanogan (2B)

Did most of his damage in the second quarter, but Swartsel’s 266-yard, five-touchdown effort led an outburst of 42 unanswered points in a Bulldogs’ win over Lind-Ritzville/Sprague