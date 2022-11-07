Since 2004, Eras Senior Network has hosted the Holiday Giving Program. This program provides up to 900 low-income older adults living in Milwaukee County and Waukesha County with a self-sufficiency care package. Packages contain approximately $60 worth of gift cards to purchase food and medication and postage stamps, plus information on common scams targeting the senior population, and a hand-decorated holiday card. Recipients of these gifts are current clients of Eras, live alone, are on a fixed income, and typically lack family support – so for most, this is the only gift they will receive over the holidays. Each year, we ask the community to support our Holiday Giving Program by holding a drive or raising funds to help us purchase gift cards and postage stamps to be included in these packages. Some folks help us through hosting a giving tree at work or church, or by simply mailing us a few gift cards or books of stamps they picked up while running errands. Heather Uzowulu and Vanessa Harris join us from Eras Senior Network, Inc.

