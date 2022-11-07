ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

How & Why Senior Living Can Positively Impact Your Health & Wellbeing

The Waters Senior Living is an Owner, Operator and Developer of senior living communities in three states: Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. The Waters of Pewaukee, opens in April of 2023 and is the 13th Community offering the full continuum of senior living options and services, ranging from Independent Living to Assisted Living to Memory Care. They offer the unique business model of Independent Living Cottages, along with the opportunity to move over into the Main Community building as needs change or remain in a cottage with supportive in home care services through their professional partnerships. Plus, The Waters is pet-friendly and even offer an on-site Pet Park!
PEWAUKEE, WI
Supporting Local Older Adults this Holiday Season

Since 2004, Eras Senior Network has hosted the Holiday Giving Program. This program provides up to 900 low-income older adults living in Milwaukee County and Waukesha County with a self-sufficiency care package. Packages contain approximately $60 worth of gift cards to purchase food and medication and postage stamps, plus information on common scams targeting the senior population, and a hand-decorated holiday card. Recipients of these gifts are current clients of Eras, live alone, are on a fixed income, and typically lack family support – so for most, this is the only gift they will receive over the holidays. Each year, we ask the community to support our Holiday Giving Program by holding a drive or raising funds to help us purchase gift cards and postage stamps to be included in these packages. Some folks help us through hosting a giving tree at work or church, or by simply mailing us a few gift cards or books of stamps they picked up while running errands. Heather Uzowulu and Vanessa Harris join us from Eras Senior Network, Inc.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Interested in Adopting a Pet?

Interested in adopting a pet? There are so many animals that are looking for loving homes. Joe Poczkalski and Jessica Pillsbury are here with The Washington County Humane Society to tell us about adoption opportunities. They brought along Molly!. Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

