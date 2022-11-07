In medicine, hypothyroidism and anxiety aren’t typically associated. It is usually depression associated with a low thyroid function and anxiety with high. But many of my patients found their anxiety disappear with proper thyroid function. Why is this? Could low thyroid be the answer to treatment-resistant anxiety? Many patients come to me taking thyroid but are not feeling better. Others presented with subclinical hypothyroid. Why is this? Let’s explore more about these issues. I should note that hormone interactions in the body are very complex. This article does not serve as a full primer but a short introduction.

2 DAYS AGO