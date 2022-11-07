Read full article on original website
KWTX
Texas DPS Central Texas Region honors Trooper Chad Walker
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has dedicated a DPS Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony held Nov. 8 at the Groesbeck Civic Center.
KRMG
Tennessee police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs
Tennessee police searching for man who fled traffic stop in handcuffs Police said the man had no shoes on when he ran away with his hands cuffed behind his back. (NCD)
The 11 Deadliest Roads In These East Texas Counties
As we approach the holiday season, there will be more people on the road and the chances of getting into an accident increases. One of the factors that contribute to this rise is drunk driving and with holiday parties on the way, that number will surely increase. A study done...
Texas executes man convicted of killing mother, burying body in backyard
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man convicted of killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly two decades ago was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday. Tracy Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, was executed at the Huntsville State Penitentiary, KYTX-TV reported. He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. CST, according to The Associated Press.
KRMG
Arizona man allegedly shot, killed his mother
Arizona man allegedly shot, killed his mother Jonathan Hatmaker has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. (NCD)
WFAA
Oh baby! Woman delivers newborn on side of the road with help from Texas officer
Officer Salazar was at a meeting in the Northwest Police Station when he heard the woman screaming. When he got to her vehicle, he realized she was in active labor.
TxDOT held conference to address deadly 22-year streak of deadly crashes on Texas roads, highways
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are asking for everyone’s help to end a deadly streak that has gone on for more than two decades on Texas roads. "For 22 years, on Texas highways, someone has lost a loved one," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said. At least ten people...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
You never know if you're going to get tired during a road trip. It's safe to say that most people don't realize how big Texas is. From Lubbock to Austin is over six hours. Amarillo to Houston is over nine hours. Dalhart to Corpus Christi is around eleven hours. When you're putting in miles/hours like that, you may need a little breather.
Is brake-checking a tailgater illegal in Texas?
If you've been driving long enough in Texas, chances are you have seen this happen. But is it legal?
Florida man receives 2-year sentence for hate crime against Black man
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of a federal hate crime last year was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, also received three years of supervised release for a racially motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public road in Pinellas County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The victim was attacked while driving home from Seminole with family members, prosecutors said.
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
KRMG
Student in Arizona facing felony charges for allegedly bringing gun to school
Student in Arizona facing felony charges for allegedly bringing gun to school A 9-year-old student who allegedly brought a gun to an Arizona school in August is facing federal charges. (NCD)
Most Popular Dog Breed in Texas is the Official State Dog Breed of Texas
I’ve said it hundreds of times and I will always believe that dogs make life better. Growing up I didn’t have many dogs as pets but as an adult I was able to experience the fun and unconditional love a dog can bring into your life, and I am so happy that my two dogs decided to rescue me. Although, I had no idea that the state of Texas has their own official state dog breed which is the Blue Lacy.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
KRMG
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole starts to wreak havoc in Florida Early morning Wednesday, winds caused some transformers and batteries to explode in Miami. (NCD)
Abbott says he ran to keep ‘Texas, Texas’; Beto hints this may be farewell
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Unofficial election results show incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with big lead over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor. Unofficial results show Abbott with over 55 percent of the vote and O’Rourke with over 42 percent. NBC News has projected that incumbent Greg Abbott is the winner for Texas Governor. […]
Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month
They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
