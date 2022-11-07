ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

You could win a $5,000 shopping spree at Jerome’s Furniture

The gift giving season is just around the corner, and with inflation on the rise, Jerome’s Furniture is lowering their prices and, as an extra-special gift, Jerome’s is furnishing an awesome prize: A $5,000 shopping spree for one lucky KTLA viewer. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win a $5,000 Jerome’s furniture gift card. With black friday coming up soon, it’s a great prize to win. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event preview

The two-day Costa Mesa Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event is taking place on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the OC Fair & Events Center. Emily Greene with Loving Cats Worldwide joined us live with a preview of what attendees can expect. For more information and tickets, visit lcwwgroup.com. This...
COSTA MESA, CA
KTLA.com

Knott’s Berry Farm offering discount tickets for Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Knott’s Berry Farm is offering discounted tickets for veterans, fire, and law enforcement officers. Active or retired personnel can purchase tickets for themselves and up to five others for $19.99, not including taxes and fees, on the theme park website or in person at a ticket booth.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead after stabbing at L.A. City College; campus lockdown lifted

Los Angeles City College was on lockdown for several hours Monday after officials reported a stabbing incident in which one person died. Calls about the incident in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive came in around 2:00 p.m. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Meza, two male transients...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Rain prompts mandatory evacuation orders for some Duarte residents

Heavy streams of rain in burn scar areas have some Duarte residents on high alert. “It’s the constant steady rain, or really hard rainfall to the point that it overwhelms,” said Duarte resident Juan Lopez-Driotis. Lopez-Driotis already experienced mother nature on his doorstep earlier this year during the...
DUARTE, CA
KTLA.com

Big rig crash shuts down southbound I-5 lanes through the Grapevine

As heavy rain continues drenching Southern California, all southbound lanes along the 5 freeway north of Castaic have been shut down after a big rig collision on Tuesday. The big rig appears to have been hauling a long barrier when it crashed, damaging an “extensive amount of guardrail,” according to Caltrans.
CASTAIC, CA

