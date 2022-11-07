Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Gizmodo
Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value
Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
AdWeek
How King Is Growing Candy Crush Through Creator Partnerships
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Gaming publisher King, the company behind mobile phenomenon Candy Crush, will build its use of creators, alongside its YouTube and TikTok strategies, as its focus on creating “niche communities” grows.
cryptoslate.com
Bricktrade joins forces with Blocksquare in a strategic partnership to bring the real-estate ecosystem on-chain through tokenisation
LONDON – – 9th November, 2022 – – Bricktrade Capital Ltd is pleased to announce its recent decision to form a strategic partnership with Blocksquare, a technology solutions provider to support in making property investing accessible to the masses. Guv Kang, Chief Executive Office (CEO) and...
cryptoslate.com
XT.COM Lists BIGP in Its Main Zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BIGP on its platform in the...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
cryptoslate.com
Strong Polygon rally outperforms Bitcoin, other large caps
Data compiled by CryptoSlate shows Polygon (MATIC) has outperformed other large caps, in Bitcoin terms, since Nov. 4. Moreover, this trend continues to hold amid an essentially flat market, leading to a return of bullish sentiment for the Ethereum layer 2 chain. Drilling down into the weekly MATICBTC price chart,...
IGN
Gaming in India: New Lumikai Report Shares the Market Revenue and Future Projections, Unfortunately Adds Gambling to the Mix
The Indian gaming scene continues to rise in an explosive fashion with esports and video games taking center stage. According to a report by Lumikai, the projections for the Indian gaming sector looks promising. However, the report contains projections from gambling companies under the pretext of RMG or Real Money Games.
cryptoslate.com
Marathon Digital becomes 2nd largest Bitcoin holder among public companies, has not sold any BTC
Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel said on a Nov. 8 earnings call that the company is going through a “transition period” as it looks to grow from 7EH/s to 23EH/s by mid-2023. Marathon increases hashrate. Further, the company has increased its number of Bitcoin miners to 6,000, resulting...
Goldman Sachs just announced its newest partner class. From trading to investment banking, here's the businesses that got the most, and least, love.
We broke down how different business units are represented in Goldman's new partnership class. From IB to asset management, here's how they stack up.
Coefficient Raises $18M Series A to Bring the Power of Data and Automation to Spreadsheet Users, Announces New Product Plans
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Coefficient, the company that turns business users into builders with real-time data connectivity and automation in spreadsheets, today announced an $18M Series A investment led by Battery Ventures, the global technology investment firm, along with existing investors Foundation Capital and S28 Capital. The new funding will enable Coefficient—whose product is currently used by customers including Zendesk, Spotify, Foursquare, Contentful and Miro—to expand its product offerings and scale its global operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006158/en/ Coefficient co-founders Navneet Loiwal and Tommy Tsai saw an opportunity to create data and reporting-automation tools intended for the business user that make existing spreadsheets smarter by providing connectivity to live and automated data from the systems they use every day. (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptoslate.com
bitsCrunch and Cointelegraph create global alliance to bring NFT Data Analytics tools to the masses
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Bangalore, India, 9th November, 2022, Chainwire — bitsCrunch, a premier NFT analytics and forensics platform, and CoinTelegraph, a leading independent web3...
cryptoslate.com
Crash of the Titans: LUNA dwarves FTX in terms of losses but the worst is yet to come
The fallout from FTX’s insolvency has already shaken the crypto industry to its core. After several days of speculation about the state of FTX’s balance sheet, the exchange yielded and admitted defeat, announcing that it was in process of being acquired by Binance. The tension that arose from...
Margy Vary to join The Conversation as its Chief Marketing Officer
Margy Vary is joining The Conversation Australia/NZ as its Chief Marketing Officer. The new role will see Margy lead The Conversation’s marketing and reader revenue strategy in Australia and New Zealand, reporting into editor Misha Ketchell. The role carries responsibility for driving audience growth, digital engagement, customer experience, as well as leading The Conversation’s donations strategy. Margy will work to ensure The Conversation continues its recent growth trajectory, raises its profile and grows its own funding streams.
cryptoslate.com
OnePlanet To Provide Polygon-dedicated Launchpad Services
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Seoul, Korea, 9th November, 2022, Chainwire — NFT Marketplace, OnePlanet, is presenting its launchpad service to support the Polygon NFT ecosystem....
Nintendo revises Switch forecast, announces joint venture with DeNA, updates best-selling games list and more
In brief: Nintendo's latest financial report revealed some interesting tidbits regarding the Japanese gaming giant. As part of its six-month earnings briefing, Nintendo reduced its fiscal year Switch sales forecast by two million units to 19 million. The company said hardware production is on the road to recovery due to an improving supply chain and that their revised guidance is based on production and shipments to date.
hackernoon.com
Marketing in the Metaverse: Lessons From 4 Case Studies
In my last article, we looked at the game-changing potential of the metaverse. Specifically, how 3D graphics will shift the internet from 2D static experiences to immersive 3D synchronous experiences, we can enjoy together. With that reframe in mind, what is the outlook for marketing in the metaverse? And what...
protocol.com
Meta layoffs are a sign the metaverse might not save the company after all
Meta on Wednesday announced its largest ever workforce reduction with layoffs totaling more than 11,000 employees across numerous divisions. It appears that very few business units were spared, including those responsible for building Meta’s metaverse vision. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call last month the company...
morningbrew.com
Peloton co-founder’s new startup will take a soft turn to custom rugs
Former Peloton execs have another expensive thing for you to buy and, after a year, try to resell on Facebook Marketplace for an eighth of what you paid. John Foley, Peloton’s ex-CEO and co-founder, is launching a direct-to-consumer custom-cut rug business called Ernesta and is bringing along most of his OG Peloton team.
