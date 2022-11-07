Read full article on original website
New CPUC rule puts the dimmer on solar power
The California Public Utilities Commission moved one step closer to reshaping how Californians pay for and benefit from residential rooftop solar power Thursday, issuing a revision of a wonky but closely watched policy called net energy metering — a billing mechanism that allows residents who generate power to receive financial credit for any surplus energy they send to the grid.
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a potential billion dollar...
Tight California races emerge in fight for US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial returns Tuesday showed closely matched contests in a string of competitive California U.S. House races that will play into control of Congress next year. As voting ended across the country Republicans were optimistic they would gain a solid majority in the House but Democrats...
Californians vote to protect abortion in state constitution
Voters in California on Tuesday resoundingly approved a ballot measure to enshrine the right to abortion and contraception in the state constitution. Other states were also considering measures to regulate reproductive health after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and ruled that states could decide whether to allow abortion.
