BBC
Stolen $3bn Bitcoin mystery ends with popcorn tin discovery
The US Department of Justice has revealed it seized $3.36bn (£2.9bn) of Bitcoin last year which was stolen from an infamous darknet website. The stash of 50,676 Bitcoin was found hidden on various devices in a hacker's home in an underfloor safe and inside a popcorn tin. James Zhong...
After a decade of hunting, the Justice Department has made its second-largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency, confiscating more than 51,680 Bitcoin. The digital tokens were previously held by James Zhong, who has pled guilty to stealing them from the Silk Road, a once infamous dark web site that was known as the “Amazon of drugs” for its access to illegal drugs, weapons, and services. While there’s no love lost between law enforcement officials and that site, Zhong’s theft of the Bitcoin was no less criminal.
Feds Seize $3.36 Billion Of Bitcoin Stolen From Illegal Dark Web Market
The United States Department of Justice announced it has seized a record $3.36 billion of bitcoin and secured a conviction against the person who stole it ten years ago. Federal prosecutors said that James Zhong pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for stealing the bitcoin from Silk Road, an illegal online marketplace for drugs and weapons on the dark web. Silk Road was seized in 2013 by the federal government, and Ross Ulbricht was arrested for running it. Ulbricht was convicted on seven charges and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
IRS Reveals $3.36 Billion Haul Seized From Silk Road Hacker
The IRS last year seized $3.36 billion worth of bitcoin from a Silk Road hacker. The seizure, publicized yesterday, is the biggest value currency grab in U.S. history. The U.S. government now owns 1% of all the bitcoin ever mined. The Inland Revenue Service (IRS) yesterday revealed that in 2021...
DOJ Seizes Over $3B in Bitcoin Affiliated with Silk Road
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a press release it has seized over 50,676 BTC (EXANTE: Bitcoin) valued at over $3.3 billion hidden in devices of James Zhong, who had pled guilty to unlawfully obtaining that bitcoin from the Silk Road dark web in September 2012. Subscribe to...
The US Government Holds Over 214,000 Bitcoin, Fed’s Stash Equates to More Than 1% of BTC’s Supply – Bitcoin News
United States law enforcement officials announced on Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) seized “approximately 50,676.17” bitcoin from a Silk Road thief. The latest seizure adds to the cache of bitcoins the U.S. government holds today as three forfeitures during the last two years have led to a stash of around 214,682 bitcoin worth $4.22 billion using today’s bitcoin exchange rates.
The U.S. just seized over $3 billion in Bitcoin, the second-highest amount of criminal cash ever
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) just announced that it seized about $3.36 billion in stolen Bitcoin during a previously unannounced 2021 raid, which has ties to the infamous 2016 breach of the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex. 'Some of the stolen bitcoin was hidden inside a popcorn container in a bathroom...
Feds Seize Silk Road Hacker’s 50,676 BTC Worth Over $3,600,000,000 Ten Years After Massive Heist
The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York has announced the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history, and the second-largest financial seizure ever. According to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice, James Zhong unlawfully acquired more than 50,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from the dark web marketplace, the Silk Road, over a decade ago.
DOJ Seizes $3.36 Billion in Second-Largest Bitcoin Recovery on Record
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said it seized $3.36 billion in stolen bitcoin assets—the second-largest recovery on record. The cryptocurrency haul was taken in 2021 from the home of a crypto hacker in the U.S. who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin (BTC) from the now-defunct illegal dark-web market Silk Road more than a decade ago.
U.S. Government Seizes $3.4 Billion Worth of Bitcoin from Silk Road Scammer
The U.S. Department of Justice has seized 50,676 Bitcoin ($3.36 billion) from an individual known as James Zhong. Zhong, who pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, stole the Bitcoin fortune from the now-defunct Silk Road marketplace ten years ago. The Bitcoin OG managed to steal the funds by...
U.S DoJ reveals second-largest haul with seizure of BTC worth $3.3B
The U.S Department of Justice is in the news today after it announced its second-largest Bitcoin seizure ever. This was made towards the end of 2021 in connection with Silk Road, the infamous dark web marketplace. As per the official press release, Damian Williams, the U.S Attorney for the Southern...
