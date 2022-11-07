Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
College basketball coach resigns day before season opener
The Hartford Hawks are set to take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers in their season-opening game on Tuesday, but they will do so without head coach John Gallagher after a shocking announcement on Monday afternoon. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Gallagher has resigned as the team’s head coach,...
Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Bellarmine
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
Men's college basketball primer: Way-too-early Final Four favorites, sleepers, top matchups this season
The 2022-23 college basketball season tipped off Monday night and all of the top teams took care of business early on and won easily. The Jon Scheyer era started at Duke with a 71-44 win over Jacksonville, and the Blue Devils will face their first big test Nov. 15 in Indianapolis for the Champions Classic as they square off against the defending national champions, No. 5 Kansas.
No. 10 Alabama aims to rebound on visit to No. 11 Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin was impressed with how Alabama's Nick Saban handled the rare regular-season losses
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Something to build off of’: Irish eye March Madness return
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball begins their regular season this Thursday against Radford. The Irish will play two out-of-conference games and four Gotham classic games before beginning the 2022 ACC/Big 10 Challenge on November 30th. Notre Dame has one preseason game under their belt as they head into the regular...
ng-sportingnews.com
College basketball predictions 2022-23: Final standings, NCAA tournament projections, awards, March Madness pick
Man, what does college basketball do for an encore?. After the vacant spring of 2020 and the (mostly) empty arenas of 2021, the true NCAA Tournament returned with a ferocity that almost seemed designed to remind everyone what they’d missed because of the pandemic. So we got a first-round...
College Basketball Odds: Davidson vs Wright State prediction, odds, pick — 11/9/2022
The Davidson Wildcats take on the Wright State Raiders. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Davidson Wright State prediction and pick. The Davidson Wildcats begin a new era this season, though they are still keeping their basketball program in the family. They will still have a McKillop coaching them, but not the one they have known for the past third of a century. Bob McKillop, one of the best coaches in college basketball for the past few decades, retired in the offseason after 33 years at the helm of the Davidson program. McKillop will forever be remembered as the man who coached and developed a player named Stephen Curry and guided Davidson to the Elite Eight in 2008, narrowly missing the Final Four. Davidson took eventual national champion Kansas into the final seconds of that Midwest Regional Final, showing that tiny Davidson College could compete with the big boys on the national scene. McKillop made several NCAA Tournament appearances with Davidson. He also led the program on an upward climb in conference realignment. Formerly in the Southern Conference, Davidson moved up to the Atlantic 10. It was easy to think the Wildcats would be overmatched in their higher-rent neighborhood, but they won multiple Atlantic 10 championships. They made the NCAA Tournament last season in McKillop’s final ride.
Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
LSU vs. Kansas City: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for men's basketball season opener
The Matt McMahon era is set to begin on Wednesday night as LSU kicks off the season with a home contest against Kansas City at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Hailing from the Summit League, the Roos are coming off a solid season in which they finished 19-12 and 12-6 in conference play. They earned a four seed in the Summit League Tournament but were upset in their first game by South Dakota. They enter this game at 0-1 on the year having lost the opener to Division II Lincoln (Missouri) 59-56.
College Basketball best teaser for Thursday
College basketball is officially underway, and you know what that means. It's time for some more teasers!. Most D1 teams are done with their exhibition games, and now we can finally bet some games that finally matter. We're still a ways away from conference action, but still, nonconference games are just as exciting, and just as profitable as conference games.
ESPN
Top international hoops prospect Alex Toohey picks Gonzaga
Top international basketball prospect Alex Toohey has committed to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, he told ESPN on Tuesday. "Gonzaga stood out with their history of winning and making international players better," Toohey said. "Being able to learn from a great coach in Mark Few will be special." Toohey picked Gonzaga over...
Comments / 0