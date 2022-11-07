The Davidson Wildcats take on the Wright State Raiders. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Davidson Wright State prediction and pick. The Davidson Wildcats begin a new era this season, though they are still keeping their basketball program in the family. They will still have a McKillop coaching them, but not the one they have known for the past third of a century. Bob McKillop, one of the best coaches in college basketball for the past few decades, retired in the offseason after 33 years at the helm of the Davidson program. McKillop will forever be remembered as the man who coached and developed a player named Stephen Curry and guided Davidson to the Elite Eight in 2008, narrowly missing the Final Four. Davidson took eventual national champion Kansas into the final seconds of that Midwest Regional Final, showing that tiny Davidson College could compete with the big boys on the national scene. McKillop made several NCAA Tournament appearances with Davidson. He also led the program on an upward climb in conference realignment. Formerly in the Southern Conference, Davidson moved up to the Atlantic 10. It was easy to think the Wildcats would be overmatched in their higher-rent neighborhood, but they won multiple Atlantic 10 championships. They made the NCAA Tournament last season in McKillop’s final ride.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO