Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, and one of the nation’s premier health systems, ChristianaCare, today announced a partnership that will expand access to healthcare services and create a more seamless care journey for patients. The partnership will benefit customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and expands the Hims & Hers’ partnership network with providers to now include 10 states and Washington D.C. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005103/en/ Hims & Hers offers treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. This collaboration allows licensed medical providers on the Hims & Hers platform to connect patients with ChristianaCare’s industry leading Center for Virtual Health and extensive primary and specialty care provider network when appropriate. Referrals may occur if a patient presents with a complex medical history, requires additional in-person follow up or evaluation, or needs care for a condition that the Hims & Hers platform does not support.
