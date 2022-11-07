ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

Dearborn Press & Guide

Wyandotte Roosevelt girls swim wins Downriver League championship

Guided by 10 finishes within the top three, Wyandotte Roosevelt came away with the championship on Friday night at Woodhaven. Roosevelt finished the meet with 582.5 points. Allen Park (467) took second and was just ahead of third-place Gibraltar Carlson (465). Trenton (362.5) placed fourth and was ahead of Woodhaven (227, 5th), Lincoln Park/Southgate Anderson (79, 6th) and Dearborn Edsel Ford (66, 7th). The teams finished in the same order in the dual-meet season and in the final league standings.
WOODHAVEN, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Divine Child boys place 7th at cross country state finals w/ PHOTO GALLERY

The Divine Child boys placed seventh on Saturday, out of 27 teams, at the Division 2 state meet at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Divine Child wrapped up with 210 points and was close behind fifth-place Forest Hills Eastern (203) and sixth-place Ostego (208). East Grand Rapids (132) came away with the championship.
DEARBORN, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Divine Child volleyball sweeps Annapolis in regional semifinal w/ PHOTO GALLERY

On the heels of its fifth consecutive district title last week, Divine Child resumed its run through the Division 2 state playoffs on Tuesday with regional semifinal action. In the second of two semifinals at Divine Child on Tuesday, the Falcons played fellow area team Annapolis, which last week collected its second district title in three years.
DEARBORN, MI
swmichigandining.com

DiBella’s Subs (Auburn Hills)

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Detroit area for work recently. It’s that time of year when I just get a lot of assignments on the road. It will be slowing back down pretty soon….hopefully. I was in Eastern Oakland County a few weeks ago...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
dbusiness.com

2022 Top Business Restaurants in Metro Detroit

♦ Wi-Fi ♦ Best table in the house. An elegant steakhouse destination featuring grain-fed beef like filet mignon and New York strip — usually a great spot before or after a U-M football game. 322 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, 888-456-3463, D Daily. ♦ $40 | ♦ 81...
ANN ARBOR, MI
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats

Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing, business is for sale

A longstanding family business and a go-to for Italian meats, cheeses and desserts, Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing on Nov. 23. Giovanni Chimento opened Alcamo's Market on Fort Street in Detroit in 1952, and about 20 years later relocated it to its current home in Dearborn where his daughter Emily Chimento said they've been welcomed with open arms.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Metro-Detroit

CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit. While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor.  The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network.  "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer....
DETROIT, MI

