Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide
Wyandotte Roosevelt girls swim wins Downriver League championship
Guided by 10 finishes within the top three, Wyandotte Roosevelt came away with the championship on Friday night at Woodhaven. Roosevelt finished the meet with 582.5 points. Allen Park (467) took second and was just ahead of third-place Gibraltar Carlson (465). Trenton (362.5) placed fourth and was ahead of Woodhaven (227, 5th), Lincoln Park/Southgate Anderson (79, 6th) and Dearborn Edsel Ford (66, 7th). The teams finished in the same order in the dual-meet season and in the final league standings.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Divine Child boys place 7th at cross country state finals w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The Divine Child boys placed seventh on Saturday, out of 27 teams, at the Division 2 state meet at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Divine Child wrapped up with 210 points and was close behind fifth-place Forest Hills Eastern (203) and sixth-place Ostego (208). East Grand Rapids (132) came away with the championship.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Divine Child volleyball sweeps Annapolis in regional semifinal w/ PHOTO GALLERY
On the heels of its fifth consecutive district title last week, Divine Child resumed its run through the Division 2 state playoffs on Tuesday with regional semifinal action. In the second of two semifinals at Divine Child on Tuesday, the Falcons played fellow area team Annapolis, which last week collected its second district title in three years.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting region championship Metro Detroit football games
Although I wasn’t as successful with my district final picks as I was for the district openers, my head was still well above water. Last week, I was 18-8 with my picks, raising my season picks record to 177-67. It only gets tougher from here as regional finals are on tap this week.
Spartans add 2023 PWO linebacker Brayden Courser from Detroit Catholic Central
Michigan State picked up a commitment from 2023 Novi, (MI) two-star linebacker Brayden Courser. The Detroit Catholic Central star is a key in-state addition to the Spartan program, coming in as a preferred walk-on. Courser announced the decision to be a Spartan on his social media, saying "My dream since...
swmichigandining.com
DiBella’s Subs (Auburn Hills)
I’ve spent a lot of time in the Detroit area for work recently. It’s that time of year when I just get a lot of assignments on the road. It will be slowing back down pretty soon….hopefully. I was in Eastern Oakland County a few weeks ago...
MLive.com
On opening night, Michigan basketball shows potential, still figuring itself out
ANN ARBOR -- There were 200 games involving Division I men’s basketball teams on Monday, the start of the new season, and surely many featured teams trying to figure out their best lineups. But Michigan, with nine new players, is a full-on work in progress. “I’m still feeling the...
dbusiness.com
2022 Top Business Restaurants in Metro Detroit
♦ Wi-Fi ♦ Best table in the house. An elegant steakhouse destination featuring grain-fed beef like filet mignon and New York strip — usually a great spot before or after a U-M football game. 322 S. Main St., Ann Arbor, 888-456-3463, D Daily. ♦ $40 | ♦ 81...
3 things we learned in Michigan Basketball win over Purdue Fort Wayne
Michigan basketball opened its season with a 19-point win over Purdue Fort Wayne and here is what we learned about the Wolverines. You always want to be careful not to overreact to the first game of the season, but Michigan basketball sure had some stellar moments in a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne.
visitdetroit.com
Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection
The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
HometownLife.com
Celebrating 25 years, Andiamo in Bloomfield Township makes changes to its menu
If it's been a while since you last dined at Andiamo, Chef Daniel Scannell wants to invite you back. To do that, he's cooked up some new dishes on the menu, bringing some new life to the 25-year-old upscale restaurant chain. His advice for regular customers? As he mentioned to...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball players post big numbers in debuts for new schools
In his first game at Arizona State, Frankie Collins scored more points than he ever did in his lone season at Michigan. The sophomore point guard led all scorers with 21 points in a 62-59 win over visiting Tarleton State on Monday, the first day of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
Tom Izzo: "I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy" in regards to U-M tunnel incident
The Spartans' head basketball coach gave his two cents on the tunnel incident between Michigan and Michigan State's football teams...
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
Michigan Recruiting Gaining Traction for the Future
James DeCarlo provides us with an update on the state of Michigan recruiting, focusing on their key targets in building for the future.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats
Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
ClickOnDetroit.com
60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down
DEARBORN, Mich. – 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S., burned down in less than an hour. If you were living in Metro Detroit in the 1940s or 1950s, there’s a really strong chance you visited the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn.
Detroit News
Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing, business is for sale
A longstanding family business and a go-to for Italian meats, cheeses and desserts, Alcamo's Market in Dearborn is closing on Nov. 23. Giovanni Chimento opened Alcamo's Market on Fort Street in Detroit in 1952, and about 20 years later relocated it to its current home in Dearborn where his daughter Emily Chimento said they've been welcomed with open arms.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Metro-Detroit
CALGARY, Can. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time in three years, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be passing through Metro-Detroit. While there are no scheduled stops in Michigan, the train should be passing through the metro region Dec. 1 on its way to an evening show scheduled for 6 p.m. in Windsor. The decorated train will once again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks along the CP network. "The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer....
