Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown team. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
Yardbarker
Browns Announce Four Moves, Designate DE Chase Winovich To Return
The team also signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad. Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Mary Kay Cabot - Dolphins game is winnable, given Browns pass rushers "disrupt" Tua
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer joins Baskin and Phelps to discuss the latest with the Browns returning from injuries, the Dolphins matchup and how Kareem Hunt’s playing time will unfold over the final nine games.
Browns sign former speedy Tampa Bay wideout
The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Morning Journal
Browns back from bye, Kareem Hunt all business after not being traded
The Browns returned from their bye to a light practice on Nov. 7, and standing in front of his dressing stall near the locker room doorway was Kareem Hunt — refreshed from the time off but still the backup to Nick Chubb because Hunt wasn’t sent to another team at the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Browns return to work and have good news on the injury front: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Monday following their bye week. They travel to Miami this week to take on the Dolphins and get the second half of their season started. They are still hanging on to their playoff hopes. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
With trade deadline passed, Kareem Hunt seeks opportunities to help Browns win down the stretch
Running back Kareem Hunt, who asked for a trade in training camp, was not traded last Tuesday prior to the deadline and so he’ll finish the season with the Browns.
Browns Cut Defensive Player Heading Into Week 10
The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to a member of their defensive secondary on Tuesday. Per the team, 24-year-old DB Herb Miller has been waived. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson was signed in a corresponding move. Miller, an undrafted player out of FAU, saw action in four games for the Browns this...
Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
Centre Daily
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
5 items on Patriots offense's bye week checklist
The Patriots hit their bye week with a 5-4 record, but with a lot of work to do on offense. Here are five items on the bye week check list for Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, Mac Jones and the rest of the New England offense.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Injury Report for 11/9
The Cleveland Browns are a few days away from week 10 action in Miami against the 6-3 Dolphins. Getting healthy was a need over the bye week, here’s a look at the latest injury report. Non injury related: Joel Bitonio, Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett. DNP: Martin Emerson...
This Cavaliers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Love
In life, sometimes you’ve got to give in order to get. NBA teams sometimes need to make similar compromises. Want to go on a trip? Fine – but you’ll have to pay for it. Going on a long hike? Enjoy – but if you’re past a certain age, prepare for some soreness in the immediate future.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
Yardbarker
Browns Tried Out Four Players
The team also tried out QB Jarrett Guarantano in search of more help at the position. Grayson, 28, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but lasted just a few months in Seattle. Grayson had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in late 2019.
'This is what it could look like': Browns look to go on run coming out of bye
The Browns' win over the Bengals was a big moment for them. Now, as the team prepares for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, carrying that momentum is top of mind.
Watch: Jalen Ramsey gets Paul George's jersey after Lakers-Clippers game
Jalen Ramsey hit Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night after the Rams’ afternoon jog-thru, attending the Lakers-Clippers game in Los Angeles. He was there with Chargers safety Derwin James, who’s his good friend from Florida State. After the Clippers took down the Lakers and sent them to 2-9 on...
Browns Fans Paying Tribute To Joe Haden On Wednesday
For the better part of a decade, cornerback Joe Haden was one of the lone bright spots on some truly terrible Cleveland Browns teams. Today, the team paid tribute to their former Pro Bowl corner. On Wednesday, the Browns officially placed Haden on their reserve/retired list. Haden signed a one-day...
