Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Browns Announce Four Moves, Designate DE Chase Winovich To Return

The team also signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad. Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Browns back from bye, Kareem Hunt all business after not being traded

The Browns returned from their bye to a light practice on Nov. 7, and standing in front of his dressing stall near the locker room doorway was Kareem Hunt — refreshed from the time off but still the backup to Nick Chubb because Hunt wasn’t sent to another team at the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Cut Defensive Player Heading Into Week 10

The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to a member of their defensive secondary on Tuesday. Per the team, 24-year-old DB Herb Miller has been waived. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson was signed in a corresponding move. Miller, an undrafted player out of FAU, saw action in four games for the Browns this...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Injury Report for 11/9

The Cleveland Browns are a few days away from week 10 action in Miami against the 6-3 Dolphins. Getting healthy was a need over the bye week, here’s a look at the latest injury report. Non injury related: Joel Bitonio, Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett. DNP: Martin Emerson...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Love

In life, sometimes you’ve got to give in order to get. NBA teams sometimes need to make similar compromises. Want to go on a trip? Fine – but you’ll have to pay for it. Going on a long hike? Enjoy – but if you’re past a certain age, prepare for some soreness in the immediate future.
FINE, NY
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Browns Tried Out Four Players

The team also tried out QB Jarrett Guarantano in search of more help at the position. Grayson, 28, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but lasted just a few months in Seattle. Grayson had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in late 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Fans Paying Tribute To Joe Haden On Wednesday

For the better part of a decade, cornerback Joe Haden was one of the lone bright spots on some truly terrible Cleveland Browns teams. Today, the team paid tribute to their former Pro Bowl corner. On Wednesday, the Browns officially placed Haden on their reserve/retired list. Haden signed a one-day...
CLEVELAND, OH

